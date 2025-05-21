NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb addressed his partnership with new WR George Pickens in the team’s offense.

“Now we’re both ones,” Lamb said in an interview with DLLS Sports. “It ain’t no A, B, none of that. It’s one. You look over there, you see one. You look over here, you see another one. So do what you gotta do with that.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Pickens: “My interactions with GP have been incredible.” (Calvin Watkins)

on Pickens: “My interactions with GP have been incredible.” (Calvin Watkins) Schottenheimer said the Cowboys have no concerns about Pickens’ issues in Pittsburgh.

Eagles

The Eagles drafted second-round S Andrew Mukuba in the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Howie Roseman said Mukuba is a player who “checked all the boxes” for them.

“This guy just did everything,” Roseman said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “Checked all the boxes.”

While playing at Texis, Mukuba had a meeting with the school’s Director of High School Relations, Jahmal Fenner, who told him he needed to “lock in” to become an NFL player.

“You’ve got one year,” Fenner said. “So, you’ve got to lock in, and you’ve got to make sure your lifestyle matches what you say you want to do.”

Giants

Giants fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo has left the success he had in college in the past and is ready to make his mark in the NFL.

“How many snaps of the NFL have you seen me play? Zero, right? I’ve proved nothing,” Skatebo said, via Around The NFL. “I’ve proved what I am in college, but I’ve proved nothing at this level. So now, where I’m at, I have to prove myself, and if that’s for five years or if that’s for 10 years, I’m going to continue to prove myself.”

Skattebo hopes to prove himself as someone who can make defenders miss, not just a power back that can overwhelm opponents.

“This past year I didn’t do it a ton,” he said. “I more so hit people or attacked their one shoulder, but I mean, if people want to sleep, they can sleep. I have no issue with that. It’s been something I’ve had to deal with my whole life, so I’m going to continue to do what I need to do to be successful and play as long as I can in this league.“