NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera isn’t anticipating first-round WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) playing in Week 8. (John Keim)
- Rivera added they’ve received a positive medical report on DE Chase Young (knee) and he’ll return to practice next week to start the process of coming off injured reserve.
- Rivera said it’s “too early to tell” if CB William Jackson (back) will return this week: “It’s a little too early to tell… We’re going to focus on the guys who are on the field.” (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s more concerned with the success of his team rather than personal statistics: “I want to win. If that means going out there and throwing it 20 times, 200 yards and no TDs, I’ll do that, or 400 yards and 5 TDs. Whatever is asked of me that’s all that really matters. I just care about the final score.” (Jon Machota)
- As for their Week 8 game against the Bears, Prescott said that Chicago’s defense has done well to take the identity of HC Matt Eberflus, who was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011-2017: “You can you can see on film all the guys that they’re getting around the ball. I just remember in the time that he was here, that’s something that he took a lot of pride in.” (Ed Werder)
- Regarding his thumb injury, Prescott said he’s feeling more comfortable now two weeks back: “I’m definitely more comfortable. And just having more reps added, more practice reps, that creates that. Having another good day of practice the last two days, we’ll continue to button down on my preparation.” (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins is excited to join his new team and believes that he can make an impact as early as this weekend: “I’m happy. I’m excited. I just want to be able to come in and help out…I’m coming in here to stop the run and help this team win games. I think I can know enough to go out there and play (Sunday) and play at a high level.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bears yet. Elliott has a knee sprain and is working through it. (Calvin Watkins)
- Elliott has every intention of playing through minor injuries unless he physically cannot go: “I think pain is temporary and I need to be out there with my guys…I think it’s my job to be out there, to be available. If I can be out there, shit, why not? I’m not going to take a game off because I don’t feel 100%. I think that’s soft.” (Machota)
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf write the Eagles’ trade for DE Robert Quinn is intended to fortify the pass rush. They needed a fourth edge rusher as their current options were playing about 17 percent of the snaps.
- Quinn will also allow Philadelphia to take more of a load off of Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham to keep everyone fresh for the whole season.
- The two point out Quinn hasn’t been nearly as productive this season as he was in 2021 but he also won’t be asked to save the pass rush so there’s reason to believe he can be more effective with the Eagles as opposed to Chicago where he was clearly the best pass rusher.
- The Eagles will pay Quinn the $700k veteran minimum this year with the Bears picking up $7.1 million of his remaining salary. (Albert Breer)
- The Eagles released DE Tarron Jackson to make room for Quinn. (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles OT Lane Johnson said he’s cleared the league’s concussion protocol. (Tim McManus)
- Eagles DE Brandon Graham said there is “no concern” about his hamstring injury and will play in Week 8. (Berman)
Giants
- Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News says the Giants are open to any deals that can help them at the trade deadline, whether that’s a calculated addition or trading away a player, but they are keeping the long-term vision in perspective and not over-leveraging themselves for 2022.
- Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) said he’s felt “pretty good” over the last couple of days and will see how he progresses through their Week 9 bye: “Hope everything goes as planned.” (Charlotte Carroll)
