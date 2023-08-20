NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera gave an injury update on DE Chase Young: “This is all about getting past a certain point with the doctors and then we’ll go from there. But he’s going to be out here. He’s allowed to do everything except for contact right now.” (Ben Standig)

Eagles

Eagles LBs Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham were the first two names that HC Nick Sirianni mentioned when discussing the depth of the linebacker position: “I like that group. I really like what Nakobe looks like. I really like how Zach Cunningham played tonight. Nick Morrow, Christian Elliss, Myles Jack. Really looking forward to letting that continue to play out.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale has no issues with playing rookie CBs Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins as their outside cornerback options.

“None at all. I mean, you’ve got to play the best guys,” Martindale said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “There’s still a lot of competition going on out there. But it just so happens, [Banks and Hawkins are] both playing really well right now, and they deserve the reps with the ones. That’s what this league is all about. That’s what our organization, and [head coach Brian Daboll] and [general manager] Joe [Schoen] are all about.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll reiterated Banks and Hawkins have earned their playing time thus far.

“I’d say all the stuff that we’ve given these guys is based on what they’ve earned,” Daboll said.

Hawkins is looking to take advantage of his preseason appearances.

“I’m just looking to get better in those games before I think about starting and just focus on the moment,” Hawkins said.