NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Regarding whether Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) will return to a starting role once he’s recovered, HC Ron Rivera responded that they have to consider their momentum behind Taylor Heinicke.

“You have to look at the momentum. You have to look at what the mood of the team is, obviously,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “You look at what is best for the team, and at the end of the day, that’s how it has to be.”

Rivera added that they must take one game at a time and aren’t looking too far ahead to when Wentz is recovered.

“We’re going to see what happens this week,” Rivera said. “Everything’s one game at a time. I’m not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re going to focus in on winning one game at a time.”

As for DE Chase Young‘s recovery from a knee injury, Rivera said that he must be able to perform at full speed.

“The things that he’s going to have to do in a game, he’s going to have to do full speed,” Rivera said. “He’s going to have to have a little more confidence and really be able to stick that foot in the ground and work off of it and play off of it. That was one of the things we saw that we were a little concerned with. Jack hit the nail on the head: We’re not going to expose him until it’s time to. And I know the 21 days will be coming up pretty soon, but our anticipation is we will be activating him at some point.”

Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been activated off of IR. Rivera said Heinicke will start on Sunday against the Texans. (Ben Standig)

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said Young is “working hard” in practice but wouldn’t put a timeline on his availability: “Okay. Working hard… The story is when will he be back? And the answer is when he’s ready.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said if RB Ezekiel Elliott is able to play this week, he will suit up, regardless of the short week with the Thanksgiving game looming: “If he’s ready to play this week, we’re going to play him.” (Todd Archer)

said if RB is able to play this week, he will suit up, regardless of the short week with the Thanksgiving game looming: “If he’s ready to play this week, we’re going to play him.” (Todd Archer) Elliott is optimistic that he’ll be able to play in Week 11: “I’m definitely very optimistic about this week. Barring any setbacks the next couple of days, I’m feeling good. I feel as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in a week. I think I’m in a good spot.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence injured his foot in Week 10 but is expected to play in Sunday’s game. (Calvin Watkins)

injured his foot in Week 10 but is expected to play in Sunday’s game. (Calvin Watkins) McCarthy said he has “zero concerns” with Dak Prescott and expressed confidence in his ability as their franchise quarterback: “I see him every day. I think his best days are ahead. I’m excited to work with him every day and what he brings to the table. He’s our quarterback. I get the evaluation we have to go through, but I have zero concerns for him.” (Jon Machota)

and expressed confidence in his ability as their franchise quarterback: “I see him every day. I think his best days are ahead. I’m excited to work with him every day and what he brings to the table. He’s our quarterback. I get the evaluation we have to go through, but I have zero concerns for him.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) “looks good, looks really good” with his rehab but it is “too early” to place a possible timeline on his return. (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen , DC Jonathan Gannon and QB coach Brian Johnson made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

, DC and QB coach made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is excited about the addition of DT Linval Joseph: “We had an opportunity to add a good player that we played against last year and who made things very difficult for us last year in that Chargers game…We think he’s still a heck of a football player and he’s going to be able to help us.” (Zach Berman)

Giants