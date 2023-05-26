NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Packers

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young understands why the team opted to not pick up his fifth-year option. Rivera added that Young could take the similar route of DT Daron Payne, who didn’t receive a contract extension and playing on the final year of his contract before turning in a career year.

“He gets it, he understands,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “He’ll come in and give everything he’s got. Look what Daron did. Guys that produce for us we want to keep them around. That’s been the message. I believe [Young] has adapted to it nicely. He’s working hard. I’ll be excited to see him when he has to be here.”

Rivera is not upset about Young working away from the team during voluntary OTA’s.

“You always like to have all your guys here,” Rivera said. “It’s voluntary. We understand.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll refused to comment on RB Saquon Barkley‘s contract situation.

“I’m not going to get into any talk about contracts — what could happen, what could not happen — out of respect to the situation,” Daboll said, via PFT.

Packers

Packers CB Keisean Nixon didn’t take over as the team’s full-time return specialist until nearly November last season, but in 11 games he made his impact felt. Nixon averaged over 28 yards and scored once on kickoff returns, earning All-Pro honors from the Associated Press. He says the bar is even higher in 2023, regardless of the NFL rule changes on kickoffs.

“They gotta kick it to me,” he said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “It’s gonna get special, though. I don’t really feel like last year was a breakout season for me. I don’t really feel like I accomplished much. I only played (11) games at kick returner. Was it the best? Yeah, but that wasn’t really my best. I was just getting my feet wet, honestly. That’s why this year is going to be real special.”

Right now Nixon is also the team’s starting nickel corner, which will make for busy Sundays once the season starts. He saw a bit of time in that role too down the stretch last year and thinks he has All-Pro potential on defense as well.

“Towards the end of the year, I already knew the defense. I already was comfortable, but I started getting more reps. I started a couple games,” Nixon said. “Now, it’s getting comfortable. From Day 1 when I got out there, I was like, ‘I know these are my guys and feel the flow never change.’ … I feel like my skill set is close to some of the greats and it’s just time to show it now.”