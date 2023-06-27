NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Chris Godwin said he doesn’t want to get to a state of complacency and said he’s going to continue to try to improve his route running and other various aspects of his game.

“I really want to be efficient in my routes, I feel like I can do a better job at that at the top of my routes and my releases,” Godwin explained via Bucs Wire. “I want to do better with my run after the catch – I feel like that was something where I kind of dropped off a bit last year, for obvious reasons. I feel like there’s a lot of ways that I can improve and I feel like Mike [Evans] feels the same way. I think whenever you get to a point where you’re stagnant or complacent and you’re just like, ‘I’m good,’ I feel like that’s when things start to go downhill. If you look at all the greats in the game, they’re always looking for ways to improve. You wouldn’t hear Aaron Donald say, ‘Yeah, I’m good,’ but he’s one of the best defensive players of all time. The year Cooper Kupp won the triple crown, you look at that guy and he’s working. Davante Adams, it’s the same thing. The guys that are really, really great, they continue to push themselves, continue to find ways to improve and that’s where I want to be.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that QB Desmond Ridder is doing well in the team’s offseason program despite having to take on a new role for the first time.

“We’ve thrown a lot at him,” Smith said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I think you’ve seen a lot of daily improvement. Certainly, this is a passing camp, it’s non-contact. Things could change when you get more into real football, but very pleased with the progress he’s made day in and day out.”

Panthers

Panthers first-round QB Bryce Young isn’t too concerned about any passes that get batted down at the line of scrimmage and said that any mistakes he makes will be addressed and cleaned up.

“Mistakes are gonna happen, but that doesn’t mean we have to be satisfied with it,” Young said, via Panthers Wire. “We understand, it’s a tough game. On offense, we’re goin’ up against a great defense every day. Vice versa, we try to challenge ourselves. We understand the competition that happens. So we understand that mistakes are gonna be made, but we don’t get complacent in that. When those happen—we adjust them, we try to get better at them.”