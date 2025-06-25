NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, Jimmy Horn, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans said he wasn’t aware the team planned to draft WR Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State, but is impressed that he looks like a running back and seems to be a well-polished player as a rookie.

“I didn’t [expect to draft a receiver] either, but you know Jason has always been great in drafts, and we wanted to pick the best players available, and from what I’ve seen so far, he was definitely the best player available,” Evans said, via NFL.com. “So, looking forward to a great year for him, Emeka. He looks like a running back, but I mean, he catches like Chris Godwin. He’s a very polished, very well-rounded player.”

“I know I say it a lot, but this might be the best receiving room I’ve been a part of,” Evans continued. “I say that every year, but we always get great players to come in, so that’s been very fortunate for me in my career to be around great young players. And they’ve added to the room tremendously. They’re already very polished. Emeka’s really strong hands, super smart, Tez is speed, quickness. It gives me more motivation like I was once in those shoes, and I remember that hunger, and it helps me keep that hunger, seeing young, great players like that that are hungry.”

Panthers

The Panthers used the 208th pick in the draft in the sixth round on WR Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado. Carolina GM Dan Morgan outlined what he liked in Horn through the process and cited his adversity in college after transferring midway through his career.

“Just getting to know Jimmy as a person, just kinda what he’s been through, where he grew up and just the adversity he’s been through — I really wanted him,” Morgan said, via The Rich Eisen Show. “We wanted him, as an organization, just to add another player with speed and dynamic traits. And again, he’s a great kid as well.”

Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave is relieved to have his recent concussion problems behind him for the time being, as he has suffered four concussions in three seasons, prompting him to consult with specialists.

“It was tough, man, at first; I ain’t never really sat out that long.” Olave said on Wednesday, via The Associated Press. “That was really my first major injury. … Just not being able to go and practice and go to meetings with my guys was the worst part, but I feel like I’m ready. I was training and lifting and everything in December. So, I feel like I’m good.”

“They said I was OK back in December when they cleared me. It was just unlucky situations I was being put in,” Olave added. “God’s got me at the end of the day. I’m not worried about nothing. So, just got to go out there 100% and be ready.” As for speculation about Olave being traded, he confirms that it was nothing more than the churning of the rumor mill. “It’s all rumors, man,” Olave laughed. “In the offseason, everybody’s trying to have something for clicks. So, I love it here. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I’m excited to be here, and I want to be here forever.”