NFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Jake Bobo, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that WR Christian Kirk had offers from other teams but wanted to be in the right situation in San Francisco.

“[Kirk] could have gone some other places, too,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, “But he wanted to be in the right situation and he liked our place.”

Cardinals

Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites one anonymous general manager who thinks the Cardinals are setting themselves up to tank next season: “They’re tanking, bro. They aren’t even hiding it.”

Arizona is set to have Jacoby Brissett as its starting quarterback in 2026. La Canfora, citing league sources, reports they will not be making any moves to address the quarterback position in a “meaningful way” and are bolstering other offensive positions to create an environment where their 2027 quarterback can thrive.

as its starting quarterback in 2026. La Canfora, citing league sources, reports they will not be making any moves to address the quarterback position in a “meaningful way” and are bolstering other offensive positions to create an environment where their 2027 quarterback can thrive. An agent for one of the top quarterbacks on the market this offseason told La Canfora that Arizona has its eyes on next year already: “It’s all about 2027 for Arizona… It’s between them and the Jets (for the top pick). They want LaFleur to have his pick of anyone he wants.”

La Canfora cites multiple evaluators who believe the Cardinals will give “very heavy consideration” to taking an offensive lineman with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

La Canfora names Miami OT Francis Mauigoa as a potential “foundational piece” for Arizona’s offensive line.

as a potential “foundational piece” for Arizona’s offensive line. Arizona CB Treydan Stukes visited the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

visited the Cardinals. (Justin Melo) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jake Bobo on what it means to him to remain with the team, after they matched an offer sheet by the Jaguars: “I love this organization… I didn’t want to go anywhere else.” (Boyle)

on what it means to him to remain with the team, after they matched an offer sheet by the Jaguars: “I love this organization… I didn’t want to go anywhere else.” (Boyle) LSU S A.J. Haulcy will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler) Toledo RB Chip Trayanum will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Brady Henderson)