Seahawks Made Initial Offer To CB Devon Witherspoon, But Aren’t Close To Deal

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks made an initial contract offer to CB Devon Witherspoon several weeks ago.

However, Henderson says the two sides don’t feel like they are close to agreeing on a deal any time soon.

League sources have pointed out to Henderson that Witherspoon is represented by the same agent as Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who is also up for a new contract this summer. Both players are in line to move the cornerback market forward significantly.

Henderson adds Witherspoon has been at voluntary OTAs and had the option to attend Phase 1 remotely but chose to come in person. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal and there are two months until training camp, so Henderson notes the significant gap shouldn’t be a huge concern yet.

Witherspoon, 25, was a three-year starter at Illinois and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 10 following his senior season.

The Seahawks selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed Witherspoon to a four-year, $31,861,152 deal through 2026 with a $20,171,748 signing bonus. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026 and carry a cap number of $10,137,639.

In 2025, Witherspoon appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Witherspoon as the news is available.