NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers WR Deebo Samuel had a somewhat heated interaction with K Jake Moody and LS Taybor Pepper after a third missed field goal attempt in Week 10. Samuel admitted he was frustrated in the moment but didn’t say anything that crossed a line.

“I wasn’t saying anything like crazy to him,” Samuel said, via Mark Puleo of The Athletic. “I was kinda frustrated at the time, but he went out there and won the game for us. He wasn’t bothered by it, so we move past it.”

Moody stepped up to make the game-winning kick and didn’t dwell on the moment with Samuel. He acknowledged his need to make more kicks but doesn’t feel an apology is necessary.

“It’s an emotional game, and stuff like that happens all the time,” Moody added. “You just move past it and we won, so that’s all that matters.”

“There doesn’t need to be (an apology). … I do (need) to make those kicks at the end of the day, that’s all I’m focused on. I’m not worried about anything like that.”

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returned to the field in Week 10 after a long absence due to an Achilles injury. McCaffrey reflected on the process of returning and talked about how he felt en route to 107 scrimmage yards.

“I’m just happy I’m here,” McCaffrey said, via Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. “That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again.”

“I never go in expecting anything, but when my number is called I like to be out there. That’s the third time I’ve had pads on in eight weeks, so just getting back into the groove. … That was really good for me to do… I feel pretty good. I thought I was going to be a lot more sore, but we’ll see how I feel [Monday].”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon on QB Kyler Murray‘s performance in their win over the Jets in Week 10: “I think you saw the stat line. The quarterback was the best player on the planet today.” (Darren Urban)