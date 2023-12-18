NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean McVay, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams

49ers

There is plenty of talk around the league that 49ers QB Brock Purdy should be the MVP, yet Purdy himself thinks it should be someone else on the team, RB Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, LT Trent Williams and HC Kyle Shanahan are glad they won’t be the ones deciding on the award.

“I think Christian should be MVP,” Purdy said, per ESPN. “I really do believe that. He does everything for us … and so in my eyes that’s an MVP.”

“We got the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration, I think that’s his just due,” Williams added. “And same way with Brock. Brock has been playing his butt off. … I couldn’t be more proud of both of these guys … and I mean, who cares, long as we can bring that (Lombardi) trophy back to Santa Clara. That’s all I’m worried about.”

“I don’t have to differentiate, thank goodness,” Shanahan replied when asked about his two MVP candidates. “But I’ve been around a couple MVPs probably in my career and … this is the most obvious thing to me. I might be biased being on their team, but I don’t think so.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked if he was surprised that his team has surpassed expectations and is in a position to make the playoffs before adding that there are still more games left to be played this season.

“No, I’m not surprised, but the story isn’t written yet,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “If the season ended right now, you’re excited. But man, there’s a lot of football left and there’s a lot of teams in contention. Hey, let’s see what the hell we can do moving forward against a great challenge on Thursday. But I love working with this group, I like the steadiness. To be 4-1 coming off the bye, the way that they’ve played, let’s see if we can go get our fifth.”

Rams

The Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium was recently announced as the Super Bowl site for the 2026/2027 season. Matthew Stafford is unsure if his career will stretch until then, but would love another opportunity to play for a title at their home stadium similar to when they won Super Bowl LVI.

“I have no idea,” said Stafford, via Gary Klein of the LA Times. “That’s a long way away… Absolutely. It was cool. … It’s a unique experience, getting able to do that at home. Don’t know what it would be like anywhere else, but it sure was fun getting it done at our place.”

As for Stafford throwing 10 touchdowns and just one interception over the last three games, HC Sean McVay feels the quarterback is playing like his usual self again.

“He’s played like Matthew,” McVay said. “He’s a great player, and you can see he’s feeling healthy. … Guys are competing hard around him and for him and he has got great command of what he’s seeing. The guys up front are playing their ass off for him and he’s leading like the guy that we know, and that we all appreciate when he is doing Matthew Stafford-type of things.”

Rams OT Joe Noteboom said Stafford’s confidence and play-making ability encourage their offensive line to block at a higher level.

“His confidence makes you want to block harder for him,” Noteboom said, “because if you do, you know he’s going to make something happen.”