NFC Notes: Cole Kmet, John Morton, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

For the most part, the Bears will have a new offensive line this season, anchored by veteran G Joe Thuney, who has noted he is excited to work with Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson.

“Drew and Jonah are great guys, they work relentlessly – weight room, film room, every part of the game, you can tell how passionate they are for the game,” Thuney said, via BearsWire.com. “It’s cool that the guys will be here for a couple of years. It’s been great working with them.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet said he was “taken back a little bit” when Chicago used a first-round pick on TE Colston Loveland . (Scott Bair)

said he was “taken back a little bit” when Chicago used a first-round pick on TE . (Scott Bair) Kmet also mentioned HC Ben Johnson “was awesome about calling me right away and explaining the vision. … There will be areas where we complement each other and other times where we compete for things.” (Bair)

Lions

There have been plenty of questions about the Lions in 2025 as they shift to new coordinators on both sides of the ball. New Detroit OC John Morton isn’t looking to make many changes to the offense, and he won’t focus on comparing himself to how the offense played under Ben Johnson.

“Just some adds that maybe I’ve done before in the past. We’ll see. It will be something like that, but other than that, I’m not changing much,” Morton said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I mean, why? It’s working, right? So that would be the smartest thing to do.”

“I don’t look at who was here. I just concentrate on what I’ve known has worked in the past. I’m not going to put something in if I know they can’t do it. I mean, why do that? What they’ve been doing here has been working. I don’t think about who called plays and this and that, I don’t compare myself with other people. I don’t do that. I just try to be myself, I try to learn through my experiences and we go from there. The most important thing, to me, is the relationship with the quarterback and everybody. That’s what we gotta do this offseason, so they get a sense of how I feel, how I do things. I think that’s important in how they see things.”

Packers

Packers passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said he’s been impressed by second-year CB Kalen King, saying he’s been working in both inside and outside roles this offseason.

“I don’t want to speak too soon, knock on wood, but he’s looking really, really good out there,” Ansley said via PackersWire. “He’s playing inside and out. Kinda like the light has gone off for him, and he looks more springy in his step.”

Ansley added that King has “changed his body” and is looking good mentally on the field.

“He’s changed his body. His mind is at ease and he’s just jumped into this thing full speed ahead, man,” said Ansley. “He’s been very impressive and we’ve just got to continue to get that kind of day-to-day performance out of him.”

Packers LB coach Sean Duggan is excited about how the team will utilize LB Isaiah Simmons: “His versatility is gonna be something that’s pretty special.” (Schneidman)