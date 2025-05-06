NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears used the No. 10 overall pick in the draft on Michigan TE Colston Loveland to give new HC Ben Johnson another weapon in the passing game. After drawing plenty of comparisons to Lions TE Sam LaPorta, Johnson talked about what he likes about Loveland and his similarities to LaPorta on the field and off.

“With Colston it starts more with the person than the player,” Johnson said, via Mike Pendleton of the Bears Wire. “I love the tape, but when you get to know him as a man, it’s really intriguing. It’s who we want to be going forward. He stands for high football character and IQ. When we went to Michigan everyone was raving about him, you could tell he was very well respected. Going from Idaho to the big stage, he didn’t bat an eye.”

“I do see a lot of comparisons to LaPorta, but that’s not just on the field, that’s off the field as well. The stage was never too bright for LaPorta, and I felt that same thing with Colston the first time I met him.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson believes he’s in great shape as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

“Definitely happy to be back,” Watson said, via PFT. “Being around the guys, it’s always a little different when you’re around the team. A little bit more life to the party. But recovery’s going really well, I’m in a really, really good spot. Just keeping the mentality there. Just working. I’ve got a couple more months ahead of me, but I’m attacking it every day. I’m in a really good spot.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said the team drafting Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson was a no-brainer.

“We really felt good about honing in on certain types of players that fit with what we want…smart, tough guys that will be great teammates…Donovan to me, jumped out through the process,” O’Connell said, via Vikings Wire.