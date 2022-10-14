NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Giants, Landon Collins

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera took offense when asked if QB Carson Wentz was forced on him by owner Daniel Snyder.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson,” Rivera said, via Michele Steele of ESPN. “Well, bullshit. I’m the f****** guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape and freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas said that they were glad to get the win in Thursday’s game with Rivera feeling like his job and reputation were “on the line.”

“Coach was in his feels this week,” Lucas said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Rightfully so. He got a win (with) his job on the line and his reputation on the line. He’s very proud, wants to do the right things, and wants to win.”

Wentz responded that he has a lot of respect for Rivera.

“Coach Rivera, he’s awesome,” Wentz said. “I have a ton of respect for him playing in this league from afar, but getting to play for him is even better. It’s definitely special… He’s going to speak his mind. And he’s going to be very direct and to the point. And in this business, that means a lot. And I think guys love that about him.”

is “slightly banged up” after suffering an ankle and bicep injury in Thursday’s game but they are not considered serious. Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young (ACL) still needs to meet with Dr. James Andrews before determining his potential return. However, Rivera added that Young may be able to start his 21-day window to return this week. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

said is “on schedule” with his rehab from a fractured thumb: “He’s doing well. The last two days, he hit the target as far as with the rehab and the throwing… We’re on schedule. He’s getting better.” (Michael Gehlken) McCarthy said Prescott was given a recovery day on Friday after taking reps in the previous practice: “He bounced out of the rehab and actually, frankly, just took a couple reps in the individual drills, which put him into a limited category.” (Michael Gehlken)

had high praise of McCarthy since joining the organization in 2020: “Mike (McCarthy) looks like a coach, he feels like a coach, he talks like a coach, he lives coaching. … He’s done such an outstanding job this year, but I think Mike has done an outstanding job since he’s been the coach of the Dallas Cowboys.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy wouldn’t say whether Prescott could be their backup quarterback for Week 6 and is unsure if he’s ready for a game environment: “We’ve thrown on air. We haven’t thrown in a competitive drill so that’s one of the next hurdles. Hopefully we will potentially get over that (Saturday).” (Todd Archer)

Giants

Giants DB Landon Collins said GM Dave Gettleman was the reason he left New York.

“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” he said, via Giants Wire. “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman…I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Collins wants to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.

“That I still got it,” he said. “I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall, Other than that yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller.”