NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke.

“When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”

Commanders QB Carson Wentz said his finger has fully healed and he’s feeling good heading into December: “Not sure the last time I felt quite like this in December; I actually feel fresh and everything, so that’s a blessing, I guess.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Regarding a potential quarterback change for the Commanders, QB Taylor Heinicke responded that he’s focused on Week 16 and will continue being supportive if Carson Wentz is named the starter: “I just try to focus … on the game and go get a win. … If they go to Carson, I’ll be the best backup I can be.” (Ben Standig)

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) confirmed that he will play in Week 16 against the 49ers. (Ben Standig)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they felt it was the best choice to rest QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) for Week 16: “We felt it’s for the best he doesn’t go on Saturday.” (Jeff McLane)

Sirianni said that Hurts is disappointed not to start Saturday's game: "He's disappointed because he wants to play. But we have to do what's best as an organization to put us in a safe spot because he will play through anything. Those are hard conversations we have to game sometimes." (Josh Tolentino)

As for QB Gardner Minshew playing in Week 16, Sirianni said the backup quarterback is “ready to go” and had a strong week of practice: “Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday. …A lot of energy out there. He’s ready to go.” (Zach Berman)

Eagles LB Haason Reddick‘s Pro Bowl selection increases the option bonus to pick up his voiding 2027 contract year by $500,000 from $13.67M to $14.17M. (Joel Corry)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Daniel Jones has done well to limit turnovers and execute their offense.

“Give credit to him,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He’s got to take care of the ball in the pocket, and he’s got to be the one to make good decisions when he’s under pressure. I think [quarterbacks coach] Shea [Tierney] has done a really great job with him in the quarterback room. We try to do things that accentuate his strengths. I think he can throw it on all three levels, but there’s a way to play each game against each opponent based on what they have defensively, how their rush is, what their corners look like. He’s done a good job of operating and executing our offense.”

Jones said he’s been focused on taking care of the football and credited the rest of the team for his development.

“Yeah, I’ve improved in some of those decision-making situations,” Jones said. “Protecting the ball is a big part of the game at this position. So, I’ll try to keep doing that as well as I can. A lot of credit to our group. Guys, when you protect the ball, that is a group thing. Got to be on the same page, a lot trust in the receivers being in the right spots. They’ve done a good job with that. Good job by the coaches also. Yeah, it means a lot.”