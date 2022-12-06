NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Even though the Commanders are 5-1-1 since QB Taylor Heinicke entered the starting lineup, they have been just average on offense. Heinicke has thrown five interceptions and is completing only 61.8 percent of his passes — solid but not outstanding. However, HC Ron Rivera said he’s “not necessarily” wondering if Carson Wentz, the more talented but inconsistent quarterback, could spark the offense.

“I think this is who we are. This is how we play. We’re running the ball right now well, we’re controlling the time of possession, we’re keeping our defense fresh. There’s some things, obviously, that could help but, I think right now, for where we are and who we are, I think we’re in a good spot. I really do,” Rivera said via NBC Sports’ Peter Hailey.

Heinicke is prone to long stretches where he looks like the journeyman backup he was before landing in Washington and his lack of arm strength is exposed. But he just competes and makes plays, and the team has taken on that identity as well. It may not be pretty, but the end results are speaking for themselves.

“You take the good with the bad, but I think that’s true with a lot of quarterbacks,” Rivera said. “I don’t think there’s a whole bunch of guys that are out there that aren’t making a mistake every now and then.”

Commanders C Tyler Larsen suffered a dislocated kneecap which could effectively end his season. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the return of LT Tyron Smith will be a huge boost to the team and their offense: “I can’t think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in at left tackle. I really can’t. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Cowboys without exception.” (Ed Werder)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy commended S Donovan Wilson's tackling against Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: "Loved it. Dono's tackling is clinic. He was extremely physical, flew all over the place. A lot of respect for Jonathan Taylor going into this. He was an excellent challenge for our run defense. I thought Dono played lights out last night." (Charean Williams)

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. planned to meet with the Cowboys again on Tuesday: "Just went and grabbed some food, that's all. Everything is nice, I plead the fifth on everything else." (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks points out the Eagles have 15 pending free agents, which combined with their limited 2023 cap space and the need to budget for an extension for QB Jalen Hurts will mean some key players won’t be back with the team.

Shorr-Parks thinks Philadelphia will prioritize deals for younger players like S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and S Marcus Epps over guys like DT Javon Hargrave and DT Fletcher Cox.