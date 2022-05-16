NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig has heard the Commanders are looking to add some veteran players to bolster their depth on defense, specifically at linebacker and defensive tackle and on a veteran salary benefit deal.

Standig notes guys like LB A.J. Klein and DT Star Lotulelei who have experience under HC Ron Rivera are still available.

Cowboys

Cowboys fifth-round LB Damone Clark was tracking to be a Day 2 pick until a physical at the Combine — ironically done in part by Cowboys team doctor and spine specialist Dr. Andrew Clavenna — discovered a herniated disc that required surgery and could knock Clark out of commission until 2023. Still, Clark has a lot of confidence he’ll be back as good as ever, citing fellow Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch who had the same surgery and returned to the field.

“That’s what made me even more comfortable is because I know Leighton had the same injury and Leighton is back on the field playing, and still playing at a really high level,” Clark said via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “My confidence level is just so high. If you have someone like Leighton who had the same, exact injury and he’s back on the field, why wouldn’t I be back on the field, too?”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RB Ezekiel Elliott, who was limited by a PCL injury last season, looks explosive so far this spring: “I was looking at the GPS (statistics) yesterday of the workouts on Tuesday. I mean, 22 miles an hour in May is pretty damn good. So yeah, he looks great.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles executive VP Howie Roseman tells Pro Football Talk that they’re still looking at potential opportunities to address the secondary, among other areas. Roseman was specifically asked about possibly signing recently released CB James Bradberry.

“Our job is to look for any opportunity to improve the team, and we’ll always do that, and we’ll have discussions on that,” Roseman said.