NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked after Sunday’s loss to the Titans if it was panic time for him and the team.

“For you, maybe it is,” Rivera said, via WashingtonWire.com. “Not for me because there’s plenty of football left to play. We’re going to work our butts off to get better. That’s all we can do. That’s the truth of the matter. If you work and continue to work, and continue to work, eventually it’s going to change, and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to change it.”

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on his final interception of the game: “Tough. Very frustrating. An emotional roller coaster there.” (Ben Standig)

Commanders DL Jonathan Allen also commented on the team's struggles: "Man, look. It's the first week in October. We have a lot to play for but at the end of the day, it's not going to change until we change it. … (It's) frustrating because I'm here to win. That's it." (Standig)

Cowboys

With the win over the Rams, Cowboys QB Cooper Rush moved his career record to 5-0 as a spot starter, four of those wins coming this season. While the football-watching world may be surprised, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is not.

“Oh, not at all,” McCarthy said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “What Cooper gives you, as a person, he’s extremely, extremely consistent. Very intelligent. Very professional. When you get into team-building and developing a roster, those individual players are so important, because that’s obviously what you’re trying to build around. As a professional, as far as how he plays the position, he has a very high IQ. He’s been playing quarterback his whole life, and I think he does a really good job of getting into the game plan and playing within himself and within the scheme.”

Eagles

Eagles C Jason Kelce on his lower ankle sprain: "I tend to be dramatic." He added that he will play against the Cowboys in what will be his 128th consecutive start at center. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

The Giants are doing great after a win over the Packers in London on Sunday, with OLB Oshane Ximines, S Xavier McKinney, and RB Saquon Barkley commenting on the team’s progress.

“We’ve been for real since day one, man,” Ximines said after the win, via NJ.com.

“We’ve got a lot of good players — and it showed today,” McKinney added. “We knew what we had before. We didn’t really need anybody to tell us what we had or didn’t have.”

“Yeah, it’s a great start. 4-1. It’s where you want to be,” Barkley said. “But as I said, you can’t get too caught up in it, you’ve just got to keep working and there’s a reason why we’re 4-1 and that’s because of the process. That’s because we’ve got guys coming in and working and believing in the system, setting the culture, setting the standard, and following it. That’s what it means. We’ve got to continue to do that, and if we continue to do that, continue to believe in each other, when we look back at this thing, we’ll be pretty excited.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Giants D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain and will undergo further testing to see how much time he could miss. fifth-round DTsuffered an MCL sprain and will undergo further testing to see how much time he could miss.