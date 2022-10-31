NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- It remains unlikely the Commanders will be able to trade CB William Jackson as most teams believe he will be cut when the team is unable to make a deal by the deadline. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera says DE Chase Young was “really ready to go” and is “fired up” to return to practice, yet there are still measures that need to be taken according to team doctors. (JP Finlay)
Cowboys
- Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying he is not looking for a trade, he may be in the market for a solid No. 2 receiver such as Brandin Cooks, Jerry Jeudy, or D.J. Moore, according to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano.
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the approaching trade deadline: “We’re always looking to make ourselves better. Just don’t know what’s going to evolve by then but we’ll see. I think it all has to be the right move. If we can make ‘em we’ll make em. If not.” (Todd Archer)
- Jones also commented on the current roster: “I mean we’re comfortable. Obviously, everybody wants to point to the receiving corps but we like that group there. Noah will be back. We got James (Washington close to returning). And then there are some guys that don’t belong to anybody that is out there.” (Archer)
- Jones was also asked if LT Tyron Smith would be the starter upon his return: “Because he’s three or four weeks out, we haven’t really had that discussion. He’s an All-Pro, Hall of Fame type player. If you’re gonna put your best 5 out there, I’m sure he’s one of them.” (Jon Machota)
- Jerry Jones on the argument for making RB Tony Pollard the starter in Dallas over RB Ezekiel Elliott after Pollard’s three-touchdown performance: “No, there’s no argument. Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver it, Zeke’s ability to what he does for us in pass protection & frankly Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there…We’re going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean that. Zeke’s that important to this team and every bit as important as he was before the game. I really mean he’s that integral to our success this year.” (Jori Epstein)
Eagles
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Eagles first-round DT Jordan Davis suffered a high-ankle sprain and could miss four to six weeks. He’s getting an MRI to determine the exact time frame.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll on if the team will be active at the trade deadline: “I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll try to do whatever is best for the team.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
