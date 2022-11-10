NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

District of Columbia attorney general Karl Racine announced Thursday his office is suing the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell in civil court for violating consumer protections with how they handled the investigations and punishment for Washington’s toxic workplace.

“After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation,” Racine said on Twitter. “That was all a lie. Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results. With today’s lawsuit, we’re standing up for DC residents who were lied to and deceived. And we’re standing with the brave victims and employees of the team who told us the truth during our investigation and came forward about what they suffered and witnessed while working. Because these actions largely took place outside the District, we do not have jurisdiction to specifically file suit regarding the workplace harassment and misconduct. By suing today, we are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to hold the Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell accountable.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott took some reps in practice but wasn’t ready to declare himself able to play this weekend: “I just need to get some more reps, just to see where I’m at.” (Todd Archer)

Elliott said there's urgency to get back on the field, but he's more concerned with being healthy for the team's playoff run: "I would say there is urgency, but I think what's important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go. That's the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority." (Archer)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Elliott looked good in Wednesday’s practice but they want to avoid overworking him similarly to last season: “The work was good. He was hitting the holes. … This will truly be day-to-day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, said he hasn't given much thought to potentially entering the open market as a free agent: "I'm always motivated to show what I can do, be the best player I can be." (Machota)

who is in the final year of his rookie contract, said he hasn’t given much thought to potentially entering the open market as a free agent: “I’m always motivated to show what I can do, be the best player I can be.” (Machota) Pollard added earning a sizeable contract next offseason is “more motivation” as well: “That’s definitely a lot more motivation, too.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni didn’t shoot down the possibility of hiring former Colts HC Frank Reich to his staff but said he’s been focused on Week 10’s game against the Commanders. (Jeff McLane)

didn’t shoot down the possibility of hiring former Colts HC to his staff but said he’s been focused on Week 10’s game against the Commanders. (Jeff McLane) Sirianni worked under Reich in Indianapolis from 2018-2021 and with the Chargers for a couple of years before that.

Giants

Giants DB Julian Love said he loves playing in New York and hopes he and the team can come to an agreement on a contract extension.

“I’ll say this — I love playing here. I really enjoy the people here. It’s been a blast these past few years and I respect the hell out of Schoen and everybody upstairs,” Love said, via Giants Wire. “So yeah, if something can get done, I’d love to get it done but the bye week was that time to figure things out and be involved in it. Right now, I’m letting them handle it, my agent handle it, and focusing on now this bigger role for me and do my thing. It is what it is right now.”

Love isn’t afraid to listen to offers from other teams, however.

“Yeah, that term, ‘Once A Giant, Always A Giant,’ is something that has been appealing. I’ve been around some greats. Zak DeOssie and Eli Manning just to name a couple,” Love said. “It is appealing. I love it here. My family, my wife — we enjoy it here. That’d be something that’s appealing to me, but at the same time you’ve got to do what’s best for you. That’s the line I have to walk.”