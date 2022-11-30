NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, citing a source, reports Commanders G Trai Turner was set to undergo testing on his ankle early this week, but the organization isn’t overly concerned about the injury: “We don’t anticipate anything too serious.”
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig points out that the Commanders are lining up Samuel Cosmi at right guard and Cornelius Lucas at right tackle in Wednesday’s practice.
- The Commanders worked out running backs Jordan Howard and Reggie Bonnafon on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Cowboys
- According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Cowboys are waiting to learn free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s contract demands from Beckham himself during his visit on December 5. Anderson cites a league source who believes it is “feasible” for Dallas to offer the receiver a multi-year deal “if the numbers are reasonable.”
- PFF’s Doug Kyed says the expectation is for the Cowboys to use the second-round tender on pending 2023 restricted free agent RT Terence Steele. He’s really settled in for Dallas but it would only cost the team $4.3 million instead of $6 million and it’s unlikely another team would give up a second for Steele.
- Kyed adds Steele is a strong candidate for a lucrative extension in the next year or so, so the Cowboys will try to keep him as a bargain for as long as they can.
- Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said his knee feels “a lot better” but he will continue playing with a brace as a precaution: “Right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
- Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said he suffered a small fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder and his status depends on how the bone is healing. (Dave Zangaro)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that they feel comfortable with their secondary following S C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s (kidney) injury: “We like the room. We like the guys on the practice squad. …We’re always doing anything we can do to help make the team to be successful, but I really love that room. I have a lot of confidence in that room.” (Zach Berman)
- The Eagles hosted WR Kawaan Baker for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Philadelphia ended up signing him to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes the Giants have real and legitimate interest in free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. and it’s mutual, otherwise the two sides wouldn’t have bothered to set up a visit on Thursday.
- However, he adds GM Joe Schoen will be disciplined and won’t get into a bidding war with another team, like the Cowboys, for Beckham.
- Giants S Xavier McKinney said he expects to return at some point this season from the hand injury he suffered from an ATV accident during their Week 9 bye. (Jordan Raanan)
- Raanan notes McKinney will likely still need several more weeks to return.
- Regarding Beckham’s upcoming visit with the Giants, HC Brian Daboll said that he’s focused on practice and wouldn’t elaborate on whether the receiver’s visit will last for two days: “He’ll obviously be here, but in terms of details and things like that, my focus is on practice today… I can’t answer that right now. I really can’t answer it.” (Pat Leonard)
