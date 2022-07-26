NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner spoke with The Athletic about how the team’s offseason has been with new QB Carson Wentz. He also mentioned players such as WR Curtis Samuel, first-round WR Jahan Dotson, third-round RB Brian Robinson and fifth-round TE Cole Turner.

“Just the work that we did with Carson alone was worth it,” Turner told Ben Standig of The Athletic. “The guys that have been here, they’re just continuing to progress. … Curtis wasn’t available for every practice, but he made most of them. It was a big offseason for him. He did a nice job of getting out there and going again. That was big. He’s healthy, and he’ll be ready to go for training camp. I’m really excited about that. Then our young guys, Jahan, (RB) Brian Robinson, and (TE) Cole Turner, off the top of my head. All those guys — Jahan especially — had really, really top-notch offseasons. It’s a foundation that we can build (on). We had 12 really good practices, and now we’re ready to go. Get a little break … and hit the ground running at training camp.”

Turner downplayed any accuracy issues Wentz may have had during spring workouts.

“I didn’t think he was any more off,” Turner said. “Going against our defense, we’re not game planning. So sometimes, it doesn’t match up. Guys get a little competitive, maybe force a throw they wouldn’t necessarily make in a game. I don’t care who you are. You’re going to miss a throw here and there. I think, overall, his decision-making has been good. His accuracy has been good. He’s pushing the ball down the field. He’s getting to know some of those receivers (regarding) the timing. That’s why you practice. I thought he’s been outstanding throughout the whole course of this. I didn’t have a negative feeling at all about (minicamp).”

Cowboys

Cowboys OG Zack Martin wants the team to get tougher and more disciplined heading into 2022: “I want to be a tough football team. I want to be a smart football team. I think last year, you know, we had some trouble with discipline and some penalties and stuff. So I think that’s kind of Number A-1 for us – be a disciplined, tough football team.” (Ed Werder)

has lost some weight ahead of his second season: “He’s put himself in a position to take a big second-year jump. His impact will be a big part of our defensive success.” (Jonathan Jones) The Dallas Police Department says no criminal charges will be filed against Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph regarding a murder investigation. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Heavy's Matt Lombardo reports the Eagles have decided not to sign former Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy after a workout on Monday.

The team has promoted DB coach Dennard Wilson to defensive passing game coordinator, changed Jeremiah Washburn's title to DE/OLB coach, and promoted former NFL QB Alex Tanney to assistant QB coach. (Mike Kaye)

Giants

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes multiple teams have told him they’d be more interested in signing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo after he’s released than trading for him. Howe mentions the Seahawks, Texans, Browns and Giants as teams that could make sense.

after he’s released than trading for him. Howe mentions the Seahawks, Texans, Browns and Giants as teams that could make sense. Howe points out Giants HC Brian Daboll spent three years in New England with Garoppolo, although the team seems committed to giving QB Daniel Jones another season.

spent three years in New England with Garoppolo, although the team seems committed to giving QB another season. However, the Athletic’s Dan Duggan says Garoppolo to New York makes zero sense despite some of the speculation. In addition to the presence of Jones, Duggan points out the Giants have just $5 million in available cap space and they also made a relatively significant investment in backup QB Tyrod Taylor on a two-year deal.

on a two-year deal. Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari tweaked his hamstring during training last week. The injury is not considered serious but landed him on the non-football injury list. (Duggan)