NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera is confident that they can figure out how to fix their defensive struggles but doesn’t think they need to make personnel changes just yet.

“I think there is a fix to it. First and foremost, it is about making sure that everybody is on the same page. And then secondly, if it persists, now you have to look at some personnel changes and we’re not there yet,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Rivera admitted that they’ve allowed too many explosive plays.

“We’ve given up explosives [plays] and you just can’t do that and expect to win games because that’s a big part of scoring is getting it into the opposing teams’ red zone, whether it be the top of the red zone or down through the red zone, you know, when any time to get around the 30-yard-line, they have a potential to score,” Rivera said.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush wasn’t ready to declare that he deserves an opportunity as a long-term starter. Rush said he’s focused on continuously improving and credited the team for helping him out along the way.

“Every time you’re out there you just want to go play ball and do your job,” Rush said, via PFT. “Fortunately, I have a very good football team. That helps. Great players around me and you just want to keep getting better. In the end, it was only my second career start, so you just want to keep improving, tons of stuff to look at and learn from and that’s what we will do this week.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will likely require 4-6 weeks to recover from his broken thumb including 7-10 days to heal the wound, 10 days to two weeks for swelling to reduce, and 2-3 weeks to make sure he can grip a football.

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay wants everyone to know that he is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL after stopping Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, whom he referred to as one of the best in the NFL, from having a big game against Philadelphia’s defense on Monday night.

“You know how it always goes — the older you get, the more they think you’re falling off. But I ain’t one of them guys. I’m still at an elite level. I deserve a lot of respect in this league,” Slay said, via NFL.com.“I take no matchup lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni also praised Slay and the defensive backfield for their efforts against Jefferson.

"You don't just go in and put all your eggs in one basket, right?" Sirianni said. "There were different disguises, different coverages, but make no mistake about it, a lot of it was to stop No. 18. He's a heck of a football player. But when Slay had to cover him one-on-one, obviously did an unbelievable job. When you bring all the guys on Slay's second interception — really on the one before that, too, right, that could have been an interception — you can't help and there is no help when you bring all those guys. You're in cover zero and Slay got sticky in the coverage and made an interception. So that's what we see Slay do over and over again."

Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says to keep an eye on the situation with the Giants and WR Kenny Golladay after he played just two snaps in Week 2. Golladay’s contract is guaranteed and limits the Giants’ options, but Fowler doesn’t rule out New York cutting him anyway given he clearly doesn’t have much of a role on the team.

after he played just two snaps in Week 2. Golladay’s contract is guaranteed and limits the Giants’ options, but Fowler doesn’t rule out New York cutting him anyway given he clearly doesn’t have much of a role on the team. Fowler adds the Giants may try to trade Golladay first, offering to eat most of his 2022 salary which they’re on the hook for no matter what.

Regarding his lack of playing time through the first two weeks of the season, Golladay didn’t rule out requesting a trade if the issue continues: “I came here to play… We’ll see how it goes.” (Connor Hughes)

Golladay said his limited playing time in Week 2 was “a little confusing” given coaches are telling him that he’s “doing everything right.” (Hughes)

Golladay adamantly believes he should be getting playing time: “I should be playing regardless… That’s a fact.” (Charlotte Carroll)

As for his relationship with the Giants’ coaches, Golladay responded he’s not there to make friends: “I mean, it is what it is. You know, it’s a business. You know, I’m not here to be friends with coaches. You know, they just coworkers to me.” (Charlotte Carroll)