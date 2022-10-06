NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Landon Collins

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera is frustrated and fed up with the way things have gone early in the season, with the team’s record now sitting at 1-3 through four weeks. But he’s preaching patience to the teams fans.
“I understand everybody’s frustration, especially how proud this organization is,” Rivera said, via Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. “S—, this organization’s got five championships. Are you f—ing kidding me? I get it. I understand how important it is to win. Okay? But I got to be realistic with what we have and what we’re going to do. Now, some of it we can improve on as coaches and get better at. We have to. There is a sense of urgency that these things have to happen. But they’re not going to happen until everything is in place and is ready to happen.”
Cowboys
- Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said his knee felt good after playing in Week 4 and feels it was a big confidence boost for him: “I thought it was gonna be a little bit worse, but it wasn’t bad at all. Came in, iced it up, got in the hot tub. It was good. … Big (confidence) boost. Got in there, got my feet wet. Now, just keep stacking days.” (Jon Machota)
- New Cowboys LS Matt Overton took all of the first-team snapping work in Thursday’s practice. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Eagles K Jake Elliott (ankle) is expected to miss Week 5 and recently signed K Cameron Dicker will be promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
- Schefter notes Elliott’s injury is not believed to be a long-term issue.
- Eagles LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) feels like he “dodged a bullet” with his injury after a scan revealed an issue that is considered “day-to-day.” (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Giants plan to use recently signed veteran S Landon Collins in a linebacker role.
- Giants DC Don Martindale said they play a “positionless defense” and they will find a place for Collins in their system: “We’ll find some place he likes.” (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday after suiting up Wednesday. (Raanan)
