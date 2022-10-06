NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Landon Collins

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera is frustrated and fed up with the way things have gone early in the season, with the team’s record now sitting at 1-3 through four weeks. But he’s preaching patience to the teams fans.

“I understand everybody’s frustration, especially how proud this organization is,” Rivera said, via Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. “S—, this organization’s got five championships. Are you f—ing kidding me? I get it. I understand how important it is to win. Okay? But I got to be realistic with what we have and what we’re going to do. Now, some of it we can improve on as coaches and get better at. We have to. There is a sense of urgency that these things have to happen. But they’re not going to happen until everything is in place and is ready to happen.”