NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Odell Beckham

Commanders
Commanders third-round RB Brian Robinson spoke about his Week 5 return after being shot twice.
“That was one of those remarkable feelings,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I can’t even really explain it. I feel good, man. It’s just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came to the light. I’m just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved.”
- Washington ruled out five players from Thursday’s game including first-round WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), fourth-round S Percy Butler (quad), RT Samuel Cosmi (thumb), TE Logan Thomas (calf), RB Jonathan Williams (knee), and CB William Jackson (back). (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz reaggravated his sprained PCL against the Rams but should be ready to play against the Eagles this week.
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on QB Dak Prescott‘s thumb injury: “He’s gotta really be able to spin the ball. … We’ll start working on that Wednesday really hard. We know Dak Prescott can play, but can he spin the ball?” (Jon Machota)
- Regarding the Eagles’ Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys, DC Jonathan Gannon said Dallas’ Cooper Rush is proving to be an efficient quarterback: “Efficiency. I think he is playing very efficient right now. He knows where to go with the ball. He is accurate. He is running the offense. They put a lot on the quarterback’s plate to get him in ideal calls, and he’s doing that.” (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) was evaluated by doctors on Monday and is still healing from his injury. McCarthy added they plan to continue starting Rush.(Watkins)
- McCarthy doesn’t think negative results would change how they evaluate the quarterback position: “I don’t think so. You got to trust the medical process. It’s a 17-game season. That was my immediate response. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it. We gotta make sure he’s right for the long haul too.” (Machota)
- Cowboys OL Jason Peters (chest, ribs) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
- Eagles OT Jordan Mailata said he plans on going full speed in walkthroughs to test out his injured shoulder: “I’m probably going to be the fastest one out there so I can really play the drill and see how my shoulder feels… Obviously I know this week is a big week.” (EJ Smith)
Giants
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says she believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. is open and interested in potentially signing with the Giants next month and returning to New York.
- Most expect Beckham to have his choice of contending teams with good quarterbacks but the Giants are 4-1 right now, which gives them a shot of being in that bucket.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Giants P Jamie Gillan is still in London following the team’s Week 5 game due to “passport issues.”
- Garafolo adds Gillan is expected to fly back on Thursday, but the team plans to work out punters in case he’s unavailable.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Daniel Jones (ankle) “came out good” from Week 5 and will practice on Wednesday.
- As for RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Daboll said was limited on Wednesday and is hopeful that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game: “Hopefully he’ll be ok.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- When asked if he thinks he’s deserving of a contract extension based on his current level of play, Jones responded he’s not focused on the matter: “No, that’s certainly not my focus.” (Pat Leonard)
- New Giants S Landon Collins was working as an inside linebacker in individual drills at Wednesday’s practice. (Art Stapleton)
- Collins mentioned that he left New York following the 2018 season because of former GM Dave Gettleman: “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here.” (Leonard)
- Collins said he is hopeful to retire with the Giants: “Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true.” (Leonard)
- New York brought in S C.J. Moore and TE Sammis Reyes for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
