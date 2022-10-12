NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Odell Beckham

Commanders

Commanders third-round RB Brian Robinson spoke about his Week 5 return after being shot twice.

“That was one of those remarkable feelings,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I can’t even really explain it. I feel good, man. It’s just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came to the light. I’m just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved.”

Cowboys

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys Dalton Schultz reaggravated his sprained PCL against the Rams but should be ready to play against the Eagles this week. TEreaggravated his sprained PCL against the Rams but should be ready to play against the Eagles this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott ‘s thumb injury: “He’s gotta really be able to spin the ball. … We’ll start working on that Wednesday really hard. We know Dak Prescott can play, but can he spin the ball?” ( QB‘s thumb injury: “He’s gotta really be able to spin the ball. … We’ll start working on that Wednesday really hard. We knowcan play, but can he spin the ball?” ( Jon Machota

Regarding the Eagles’ Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys, DC Jonathan Gannon said Dallas’ Cooper Rush is proving to be an efficient quarterback: “Efficiency. I think he is playing very efficient right now. He knows where to go with the ball. He is accurate. He is running the offense. They put a lot on the quarterback’s plate to get him in ideal calls, and he’s doing that.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) was evaluated by doctors on Monday and is still healing from his injury. McCarthy added they plan to continue starting Rush.(Watkins)

said Prescott (thumb) was evaluated by doctors on Monday and is still healing from his injury. McCarthy added they plan to continue starting Rush.(Watkins) McCarthy doesn’t think negative results would change how they evaluate the quarterback position: “I don’t think so. You got to trust the medical process. It’s a 17-game season. That was my immediate response. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it. We gotta make sure he’s right for the long haul too.” (Machota)

Cowboys OL Jason Peters (chest, ribs) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata said he plans on going full speed in walkthroughs to test out his injured shoulder: “I’m probably going to be the fastest one out there so I can really play the drill and see how my shoulder feels… Obviously I know this week is a big week.” (EJ Smith)

Giants

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says she believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. is open and interested in potentially signing with the Giants next month and returning to New York.

is open and interested in potentially signing with the Giants next month and returning to New York. Most expect Beckham to have his choice of contending teams with good quarterbacks but the Giants are 4-1 right now, which gives them a shot of being in that bucket.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Giants P Jamie Gillan is still in London following the team’s Week 5 game due to “passport issues.”

is still in London following the team’s Week 5 game due to “passport issues.” Garafolo adds Gillan is expected to fly back on Thursday, but the team plans to work out punters in case he’s unavailable.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Daniel Jones (ankle) “came out good” from Week 5 and will practice on Wednesday.

said QB (ankle) “came out good” from Week 5 and will practice on Wednesday. As for RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), Daboll said was limited on Wednesday and is hopeful that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game: “Hopefully he’ll be ok.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

(shoulder), Daboll said was limited on Wednesday and is hopeful that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game: “Hopefully he’ll be ok.” (Ralph Vacchiano) When asked if he thinks he’s deserving of a contract extension based on his current level of play, Jones responded he’s not focused on the matter: “No, that’s certainly not my focus.” (Pat Leonard)

New Giants S Landon Collins was working as an inside linebacker in individual drills at Wednesday’s practice. (Art Stapleton)

Collins mentioned that he left New York following the 2018 season because of former GM Dave Gettleman : “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here.” (Leonard)

: “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here.” (Leonard) Collins said he is hopeful to retire with the Giants: “Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true.” (Leonard)

New York brought in S C.J. Moore and TE Sammis Reyes for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)