NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Jalen Carter

Command ers

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said they are working toward the final sale of the Washington Commanders and is hopeful an announcement will be made past the middle of May.

“We’re communicating with the team,” Goodell said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “They’re working, obviously, on the transaction. That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May.”

Maske cites a person with direct knowledge of the NFL’s “inner workings” who said there are “small holes” in the Harris group’s offer but it shouldn’t lead to a large problem.

“The league is doing their work,” said the source. “That’s normal. They’re small holes [in Harris’s deal]. They’ll get that part done. … It won’t be a problem. The issue is those other things.”

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round DT Mazi Smith said he looks for inspiration from Titans DT Jeffery Simmons and Commanders DT Daron Payne: “There’s nobody I really compare my game to, only guys that I look to for pointers for how I want to play. I look at Jeffery Simmons, and I look at Daron Payne. Those are two guys I look at and see big, physical guys playing the game how it’s supposed to be played. I just try to pick up little tips and tricks watching their tape,” via John Machota.

Eagles

Eagles’ first-round DT Jalen Carter said the organization did not ask much about his reckless driving charge or poor condition during his Pro Day. GM Howie Roseman explained they understand rookies must be developed.

“We understand that all these players, they need to be developed, they’re coming into the league at a very young age, they’re not finished products,” Roseman said, via ProFootballTalk. “You just want to really get to know the person and what’s in their heart. When we got to know Jalen, we just felt like here’s a kid that does love football, obviously he’s a winner — he won in high school, he won in college — and we felt like we have really good people in this building: We have a really good support staff, we have really good players who are good people, we have really good coaches, and we felt like it was a good fit for us.”