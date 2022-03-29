NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew have both pointed to LB Cole Holcomb becoming the starting inside linebacker for the team. (JP Finlay)

Rivera says that QB Carson Wentz had past performances with the Eagles that made the team want to pursue him. Rivera went on to say that Wentz was "a little shell shocked" after the trade but is now looking forward to the future.

had past performances with the Eagles that made the team want to pursue him. Rivera went on to say that Wentz was “a little shell shocked” after the trade but is now looking forward to the future. Commanders T Cornelius Lucas signed a deal for two years at $6.5 million with $2.92 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a $1.8 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.12 million guaranteed, $1.95 million, $40,000 per game in active roster bonuses for 2022, $50,000 per game active in 2023, a $50,000 annual workout bonus, a $600,000 playtime incentive annually, and a $500,000 playtime base escalator. (Aaron Wilson)

Cowboys

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said WR Michael Gallup could miss two or three games at the beginning of the season due to the ACL tear he suffered last year. (Clarence Hill)

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said WR Michael Gallup could miss two or three games at the beginning of the season due to the ACL tear he suffered last year. (Clarence Hill) Mike McCarthy on what position LB Micah Parsons might play in 2022: "He's obviously unique. He's special. His versatility is so important for us. I know as an offensive guy, you're helping me if you line him up at one position every time." (Michael Gehlken)

McCarthy said reworking DE DeMarcus Lawrence ’s contract was huge for the team but won’t rule out adding another pass-rusher in the draft: “I slept better that night when that was resolved. We are definitely aware of the draft depth at pass rusher. You can never have enough pass rushers.” (Gehlken)

Florida RB Malik Davis said he has visits coming up with the Cowboys and Buccaneers. (Matt Baker)

Giants

New Giants HC Brian Daboll said at the owners meeting that he’s excited to work with RB Saquon Barkley.

“I’d say I’ve had some good running backs in my career,” Daboll said, via NJ.com. “But Saquon is a unique guy. If you go back I’ve watched all of his tape all the way back from his rookie year when he had (91) catches. He’s a versatile player … I’m excited to work with him.”

Daboll will be tasked with getting more out of the team’s receivers such as Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney than the prior regime did. Daboll said he plans to get input from them to find the best ways to incorporate them in his offense.

“Look, with good players that’s what you need to be successful,” Daboll said. “Those guys are out there doing it and they’re out there playing the one on one game when it’s man to man coverage. Zone is a little bit different, we have to be pretty detailed on our zone assignments and understand the spacing on the quarterback and be where they’re supposed to be but absolutely. I think you’d be foolish if you don’t take input from the guys that are out there doing it.”

Daboll told reporters the team is “looking to add” an offensive tackle with one of their two top seven picks in the draft. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Daboll also revealed that QB Daniel Jones “should be ready to go” after missing time with an unspecified neck injury in 2021. (Vacchiano)