NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Executive around the NFL were shocked at how much the Commanders gave up to trade for QB Carson Wentz from the Colts given how open Indianapolis was about their plans to move on.

“I don’t know who they were competing against,” an exec told the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “If it works, you don’t care what you paid, but nobody was bidding against them for Wentz.”

“If you polled the entire league and said you can have Taylor Heinicke for $2 million and you have $26 million to spend plus two third-round picks, or you can have Carson Wentz, I’m pretty sure the majority would prefer Heinicke,” another exec said. “I’d rather have Baker Mayfield and $8 million.”

Cowboys

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks has had a private workout with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

has had a private workout with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Jackson State EDGE James Houston visited the Dallas Cowboys. (Wilson)

Giants

The Giants are clearly entering a rebuilding situation in 2022 and are reportedly willing to trade back with one of their two first-round picks at No. 5 and No. 7, perhaps even all the way back to 2023. The trick will be finding a partner

“Given their quarterback situation, it would be malpractice for them not to try to trade one of those early picks to get a first-rounder next year, unless they think they are going to be in the veteran quarterback world,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “Philly already has the extra one next year — they are a year ahead of New York with a better team.”

The Giants hosted Tulsa OT Tyler Smith for a top 30 visit. (Matt Lombardo)