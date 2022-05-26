NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The big story for the Commanders between now and training camp is the negotiations with WR Terry McLaurin on a new deal, with the backdrop of an exploding market for the position. McLaurin isn’t at OTAs as talks continue and Commanders DT Jonathan Allen says he knows what he’s going through after it took until the start of camp for his deal to come together last year.

“It’s tough,” Allen said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “Everyone says don’t take it personal. But your whole life is about to change. It’s a very personal experience. I see it from both sides: organizational side and the player side. I’m always gonna start with the player because I’m a player. But I’m sure they’re gonna handle it the right way. Terry’s a guy that you want to build a team around. He represents everything we want to build here. So I’m confident we’ll get something done.”

OTAs have also provided the first look at new Commanders QB Carson Wentz and Allen says so far, so good.

“He’s everything you want from your starting quarterback,” Allen said. “He’s a leader. He talks to every guy on the team, not just the receivers or the running backs or the offensive line. He talks to the defensive guys, and he wants to be here, and he wants to win. Really not much more I could ask from him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR James Washington was in a walking boot after noticing something off his with his foot following a workout, but he believes it’s minor.

“I really just went home one night after working out and it didn’t feel quite right,” Washington said, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s nothing serious – more precautionary. I’m sure I’ll be back next week.”

Giants

Giants’ new DC Wink Martindale responded to critics who think his aggressive style will struggle with New York’s shortage of high-level defensive backs.

“Look, we’ll control the narrative,” Martindale said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “That’s what I’ll tell you. We control the narrative. People can say what they want to say. But we control the narrative in the [meeting] room. And I’m excited about this season.”

Jordan Raanan notes that third-round OL Josh Ezeudu lined up at left tackle in Thursday’s practice with LT Andrew Thomas recovering from ankle surgery.

