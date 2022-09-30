NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner said it will be a collaborative effort in order to reduce the team’s sack totals on offense: “It’s not all offensive line. The quarterback has to get the ball out…guys got to get open quickly so the ball can come out? And I’ve got to make sure I’m doing a great job of getting those guys in position to make plays.” (John Keim)

Rivera said TE Logan Thomas (ACL) is still “feeling his way back” and can see a difference when he cuts certain ways off of his right leg. However, Rivera adds that Thomas is “getting closer” to his previous form. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (knee) is on a “good path” with his recovery and is hopeful that he’ll play in Week 4: “Michael’s on a good path… I look for Michael to do everything tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be active.” (Todd Archer)

Giants

Despite the lack of playing time, Giants WR Darius Slayton has remained a pro throughout the process, according to HC Brian Daboll.

“Slay’s been a pro. All those guys will be out there working this week, and we’ll try to put them in the best positions we can. But he’s been a pro, and he’ll be ready to go,” Daboll said, via Giants Wire.

Giants QB Daniel Jones expressed his trust in Slayton.

“Darius is a guy I have a lot of trust in, a lot of faith in, and I know he’s working hard. As far as the game plan going forward, we’ll see how it works out, but I have a lot of faith and confidence in him,” Jones said.