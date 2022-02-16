NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Ben Standig of The Athletic won’t be surprised if Washington re-signs veteran RB J.D. McKissic and adds another young back to take the pressure of starting RB Antonio Gibson and whoever takes the reigns as the first quarterback of the Commanders.

and adds another young back to take the pressure of starting RB and whoever takes the reigns as the first quarterback of the Commanders. Standig points out the team could save some space by letting go of LG Ereck Flowers ($10 million) and G Wes Schweitzer ($5.8 million) but they might need to keep both if they lose G Brandon Scherff to free agency as expected.

($10 million) and G ($5.8 million) but they might need to keep both if they lose G to free agency as expected. The Commanders could save an additional $6.5 million with a pre-June 1 release of S Landon Collins, but would also be hit with a $9.6 million dead-cap charge.

Cowboys

According to ESPN, the Cowboys paid a confidential settlement of $2.4 million after four members of their cheerleading squad accused senior team executive Richard Dalrymple of voyeurism, stemming from an incident in which Dalrymple took photos of them in the locker room as they undressed back in 2015. Dalrymple used a security key card to access the area.

It took eight days for the women to meet with human resources regarding the incident, and now each has received $399,523.27 from the settlement. Dalrymple, who was also accused of taking inappropriate photos of senior VP Charlotte Jones Anderson, the daughter of owner Jerry Jones, during the 2015 NFL draft, has denied the allegations and has recently retired from the organization.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said, via ESPN. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

“The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter,” said Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the team. “The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. If any wrongdoing had been found, Rich would have been terminated immediately. Everyone involved felt just terrible about this unfortunate incident.”

Giants

New Giants OC Mike Kafka described his goal for their offense is to begin “generating explosive plays.” However, he mentioned their system must fit their “personnel, our quarterback, our offensive line,” via the team’s official site.

described his goal for their offense is to begin “generating explosive plays.” However, he mentioned their system must fit their “personnel, our quarterback, our offensive line,” via the team’s official site. Kafka expressed confidence in Giants QB Daniel Jones‘ athleticism and ability to make “every throw,” but added they must build around him: “It’s got to be an 11-man operation.”

athleticism and ability to make “every throw,” but added they must build around him: “It’s got to be an 11-man operation.” Giants OT Nate Solder ’ s contract automatically voided Wednesday, officially making him a free agent and leaving the Giants $4 million in dead cap for 2022. (Dan Duggan)

s contract automatically voided Wednesday, officially making him a free agent and leaving the Giants $4 million in dead cap for 2022. (Dan Duggan) Giants LT Andrew Thomas had ankle surgery in late January and the team hopes this has finally fixed the issues he’s battled his first two years. Thomas also had ankle surgery after his rookie season. (Duggan)

had ankle surgery in late January and the team hopes this has finally fixed the issues he’s battled his first two years. Thomas also had ankle surgery after his rookie season. (Duggan) The Giants have hired former NFL LB and Falcons DL coach Bryan Cox as their new assistant defensive line coach. The team has also hired Kevin Wilkins as a defensive assistant after he worked for the Ravens in 2021 in the same capacity. (Pat Leonard)