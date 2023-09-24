NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr. had high praise of C Nick Gates and thinks he brings out the energy in his teammates.

“Nick’s a fiery competitor. You need guys like that on every team,” Leno Jr. said, via Ben Standig. “And he brings out that edge you need on the offensive line. He can go right up to the line every time — and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Gates typically wears a cutoff jersey with his stomach hanging out. The offensive linemen isn’t concerned with how he looks or any perception about him around the league.

“Yeah, I don’t care. I look at myself in the mirror every day. There is nothing someone could say to me that I haven’t said to myself two inches in front of the mirror,” Gates said. “I just like the way it looks. Little fat boy, let my belly out, you know? I know what I got.”

Howell is glad to have Gates lined up in front of him on the offensive line.

“The thing I love about Nick is he’s always himself every single day,” Howell said. “He’s a little different guy, but I like that about him. His style on the field is a little different and abnormal. … I wouldn’t do it, but hey, man, more power to him.”

Commanders LB Jamin Davis was fined $21,855 and DE Chase Young was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy spoke about the season-ending injury suffered by CB Trevon Diggs in practice.

“Obviously you feel sick [for] him,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s definitely a punch to the gut for our football team, but this is an opportunity for our defensive depth to stand up and continue to move forward. This is an example of what we’re talking about when we speak on culture, the strength of the locker room on. It’s part of the adversity to win a championship. The focal point really for us is really on Trevon, the person, because he needs our love and support, but this is part of the NFL. It’s definitely unfortunate.”

McCarthy also mentioned that he is confident CB DaRon Bland will be able to step up and do well in Diggs’ absence.

“Very confident in DaRon,” McCarthy added. “If you look at his history here, whether it was to start on special teams or the opportunity to play in the nickel, the opportunity to play outside, he’s always stepped up and played. He’s very, very professional for a young player. This is another opportunity and he’ll take the challenge.”

Giants

Giants LB Bobby Okereke was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.