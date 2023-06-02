NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, DeAndre Hopkins

Commanders

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is encouraged by the amount of versatility their offensive line has going into 2023.

“I like the versatility that we have,” McCarthy said, via CowboysWire. “We all want to line up and play five guys for 20 games; I think the reality of having continuity in your offensive line directly reflect your win totals. I think you do have to recognize that 17 games is a bit of a stretch, so position flex is critical. … You’ll see us working all those angles.”

Giants

When asked about the Giants’ interest in DeAndre Hopkins, HC Brian Daboll responded GM Joe Schoen will do his research like he typically does with most available players.

“Like last year, anytime there’s someone that’s available that’s a free agent, I’d say Joe and his staff are gonna look into it, research it,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “We talk about a lot of different players. So regardless of who it is, that’s part of our job is to make sure we’re doing our due diligence.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton said he would be open to having Hopkins join their already strong receivers group.

“I’d say we’re pretty dang good, but I’d say he’s pretty dang good,” Slayton said. “So it’s kind of one of those ‘more the merrier’ type deals. If they bring him here, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But ultimately that will be his decision and the front office’s decision.”