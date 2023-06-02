NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, DeAndre Hopkins

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig takes an early look at some of the position battles being set up for the Commanders ahead of training camp. While the team has usually kept three quarterbacks on the roster, Standig notes that might change with Jake Fromm and UDFA Tim Demorat the only contenders for that spot this year.
- Standig expects sixth-round RB Chris Rodriguez to take the third running back spot and push out RBs Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson. He mentions WR Curtis Samuel can take snaps at running back, too.
- At wide receiver, Standig thinks Dyami Brown is close to a lock with the top three players, while newcomer Marcus Kemp has familiarity with OC Eric Bieniemy and can play special teams. The sixth and final spot will likely come down to a battle between incumbent Dax Milne and undrafted rookie Kazmeir Allen, with the primary role for both being return specialist.
- At some point, Standig points out the Commanders will need to sign additional depth at tight end, with a veteran like Cameron Brate a possibility.
- Although Commanders C Tyler Larsen was decent in several starts in 2022, Standig lists him third behind veteran free agent signing Nick Gates and third-rounder Ricky Stromberg, and teams don’t keep three centers.
- Standig notes the Commanders will have some interesting math at defensive end with six strong candidates for what usually are only four or five roster spots. At the moment, he has James Smith-Williams and Efe Obada taking the primary backup spots, both fifth-rounder KJ Henry and seventh-rounder Andre Jones making the roster and veteran Casey Toohill on the outside looking in.
- Henry and Jones are the only players currently under contract past the 2023 season, so Standig also mentions a short, low-end extension could be on the table for either Smith-Williams or Toohill.
- In the secondary, Standig says the big questions to keep an eye on are where first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes is going to line up (outside or nickel), whether second-round S Quan Martin ends up being the primary starting slot corner, what the timeline on a potential extension for S Kamren Curl looks like, and whether Pro Bowl S Jeremy Reaves can earn a more consistent role on defense after earning honors for his special teams work in 2022.
Cowboys
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is encouraged by the amount of versatility their offensive line has going into 2023.
“I like the versatility that we have,” McCarthy said, via CowboysWire. “We all want to line up and play five guys for 20 games; I think the reality of having continuity in your offensive line directly reflect your win totals. I think you do have to recognize that 17 games is a bit of a stretch, so position flex is critical. … You’ll see us working all those angles.”
Giants
When asked about the Giants’ interest in DeAndre Hopkins, HC Brian Daboll responded GM Joe Schoen will do his research like he typically does with most available players.
“Like last year, anytime there’s someone that’s available that’s a free agent, I’d say Joe and his staff are gonna look into it, research it,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “We talk about a lot of different players. So regardless of who it is, that’s part of our job is to make sure we’re doing our due diligence.”
Giants WR Darius Slayton said he would be open to having Hopkins join their already strong receivers group.
“I’d say we’re pretty dang good, but I’d say he’s pretty dang good,” Slayton said. “So it’s kind of one of those ‘more the merrier’ type deals. If they bring him here, we’ll welcome him with open arms. But ultimately that will be his decision and the front office’s decision.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!