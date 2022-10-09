NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on QB Carson Wentz performance in Week 5: “I thought he had his moments.” (JP Finlay)

on QB performance in Week 5: “I thought he had his moments.” (JP Finlay) Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on adjusting to Wentz: “There are growing pains. A lot of it is on us. Can’t put it on having a new quarterback. We have to find a way to get it done.” (John Keim)

on adjusting to Wentz: “There are growing pains. A lot of it is on us. Can’t put it on having a new quarterback. We have to find a way to get it done.” (John Keim) Commanders CB William Jackson revealed he’s been suffering from a bulging disk in his back for a while and was unable to continue. However, Rivera would only say the team made a decision to pull him from the game. (Keim)

revealed he’s been suffering from a bulging disk in his back for a while and was unable to continue. However, Rivera would only say the team made a decision to pull him from the game. (Keim) Rivera on not panicking at this point in the season: “Because there’s plenty of football left. If we continue to work it eventually will change.” (Keim)

Wentz said of his final pass of the game: “I thought we had six points when it left my hand. David Long made a heck of a play to intercept it.” (Keim)

Cowboys

The Cowboys will have to ride with backup QB Cooper Rush for another couple of weeks in all likelihood as they wait for starting QB Dak Prescott‘s thumb to heal enough to grip a football and throw effectively. When Prescott is back, however, other teams think Dallas should apply some lessons learned from this stint with Rush where he’s been remarkably effective.

“I think they are going to be an even more dangerous team because of this,” said one NFC general manager to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “When Dak comes back, he’s not going to be able to throw it 40 or 45 times a game right away. It wouldn’t make sense to go right back to that. The stuff they are running now will be even better with him — if that’s the approach they take.” Giants Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants still trade RB Saquon Barkley if some kind of sell-high opportunity presents itself.

if some kind of sell-high opportunity presents itself. He points out that Giants GM Joe Schoen likely wouldn’t have drafted Barkley as high as he went and it’s debatable whether he’ll want to re-sign him to an extension after this season.

likely wouldn’t have drafted Barkley as high as he went and it’s debatable whether he’ll want to re-sign him to an extension after this season. La Canfora adds, based on his conversations with other executives, he’d expect the Giants to try and trade a receiver before the deadline as well.