NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

The defining attribute of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ career so far has been his ability to squeeze more out of himself when everyone else has doubts. He was benched in college and ended up becoming a Heisman finalist, drafted as a backup in the NFL and ascended to the starting lineup. This time a year ago, many people expected the Eagles to have a different starter than Hurts by now, but he’s hung around.

“He loves football,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He’s such a gym rat, he’s always into it. You expect that from a coach’s kid, right? Frank Reich would always say guys that love football that are tough, that are competitive, find a way to reach their ceiling. And that’s what I see in Jalen. He has all the intangibles. You just know he’s gonna get better. And he’s done it every year of his career, dating back to his freshman year at Alabama — getting better, getting better, getting better. Goes to Oklahoma, gets better. Then from his first year in the NFL to this year, you keep seeing big improvements.”

For all of the improvements Hurts has made as a quarterback, there’s still a long way to go to be able to lead the Eagles where they think they’re going to be capable of going, perhaps as soon as this year. But he continues to impress the Eagles with the things he already does pretty well, perhaps even better than a lot of other quarterbacks.

“What I’m amazed with is he’s just unfazed by things,” Sirianni said. “It could be anything from a play in the game that doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to go to me yelling at him on the sideline or him scoring one of the biggest touchdowns of the year. And I know there’s been a lot of good touchdowns in the history of Philadelphia, but that one he had against New Orleans, kids all over Philadelphia are gonna be imitating that run where he jukes the defensive end, goes and scores to put the game away, for the next 20 years.

“And he’s unfazed by that. He’s got the same demeanor. The stadium falls on him in Washington, he’s unfazed. The guy hits him out of bounds in the first preseason game, the first drive, he’s unfazed. So I think it’s just who the man is. He’s unfazed by things, which is what you want. You want a guy that doesn’t ride the waves of the season. You want that with all your guys, but especially at that position.”