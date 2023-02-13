NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Commanders

Per Pro Football Talk, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said he would love for Dallas to go get Commanders DT Daron Payne in free agency this offseason.

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News isn’t sure if the Cowboys will be proactive to re-sign CB Trevon Diggs to an extension even though he’s eligible for one this offseason.

to an extension even though he’s eligible for one this offseason. While Dallas often likes to extend their own players early because they believe it saves them money in the long run, Gehlken points out a few of those deals haven’t aged well in recent seasons.

He also notes there’s some volatility to consider with Diggs, who has high interception numbers but isn’t necessarily the most consistent. Gehlken mentions Diggs isn’t really considered a vocal team leader and tends to be more reserved and reclusive in the locker room.

Eagles

Despite Eagles QB Jalen Hurts losing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, HC Nick Sirianni believed that Hurts played the best game he has seen from him so far.

“To me, Jalen played the best game I’ve seen him play in the two years that we’ve been together,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game. He did things with his arm in the passing game and made some unbelievable throws and unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding. And you know you really look at the game and that was good for the NFL in the sense that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights. And Jalen played great.”