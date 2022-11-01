NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, fresh off a big, No. 1 receiver deal this offseason, didn’t open the season really being used like the team’s top weapon. He’s still second on the team in targets behind WR Curtis Samuel but in the past two weeks especially McLaurin has come alive with multiple clutch, contested, game-sealing catches against stiff competition.

“If you want to be a great receiver in this league, you want to be a go-to guy,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You want to be in those situations with the game on the line to be trusted to make that play. And I know I kind of said it last week, against a corner like [Jaire] Alexander, that just doesn’t happen. Coach [Scott] Turner just doesn’t call the play. I think it comes from the reps, I think it comes from the trust that I’ve tried to earn since I’ve walked into this building, since this coaching staff’s been here, since Taylor’s been back there, Carson, whoever’s back there. My sole focus is trying to make them as comfortable as possible, to know that 17’s going to get his job done and he’s going to make the play. I just want to continue to try to earn that respect.”

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Commanders were considering placing CB William Jackson on injured reserve due to his back injury but since his bulging disc has improved, the team was planning to release him to gain a roster spot before trading him to the Steelers.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is beating down the door of HC Mike McCarthy‘s office. He wants to do everything and even feels he has the capability to make an impact on offense, going as far as to have conversations with RB Ezekiel Elliott about it.

“Yeah, Zeke said I look just like him,” Parsons said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I think I definitely deserve a rep now. They can’t say they haven’t seen it in a game. So hopefully I get thrown in a goal-line package or red-zone package.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked Tony Pollard was a better runner than Elliott: “No. Different runner than Zeke.” ( if RBwas a better runner than Elliott: “No. Different runner than Zeke.” ( Calvin Watkins

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Rams offered two-first round picks and RB Cam Akers to the Panthers in exchange for DE Brian Burns.