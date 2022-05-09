NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DE Chase Young is planning to be ready by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season after tearing his ACL in 2021.

“Yeah, I believe so,” Young said, via Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports. “That’s the plan. You gotta have a plan, and that’s the plan. So, I’m just working hard, and you know, with everything, just dealing with it the best way I can.”

According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Commanders and HC Ron Rivera may have their eyes on former Panthers CB James Bradberry as he has finally been released by the Giants.

Eagles

Per Pro Football Talk, Eagles WR A.J. Brown ‘s four-year, $100 million extension includes a $23.234 million signing bonus, a $10.17 million guaranteed option bonus in 2023 and base salaries of $986,000, $1.08 million, $20.25 million, $15.25 million and $30.25 million.

‘s four-year, $100 million extension includes a $23.234 million signing bonus, a $10.17 million guaranteed option bonus in 2023 and base salaries of $986,000, $1.08 million, $20.25 million, $15.25 million and $30.25 million. His salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed at signing, while $3.779 million of his 2024 base is guaranteed. The rest is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

Brown has $240,000 workout bonuses and up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses in every year from 2023-2026. The bonuses in 2023 are guaranteed and the 2024 bonuses become guaranteed in 2023. There is also an annual $500,000 escalator for being named to the All-Pro team.

Eagles senior executive Tom Donahoe is leaving the Eagles’ front office. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan mentions that although the Giants gambled $2 million they’d be able to find a trade partner for CB James Bradberry , they should get that money back anyway as an offset when he signs with a new team.

, they should get that money back anyway as an offset when he signs with a new team. Duggan notes there were no serious discussions of a pay cut between New York and Bradberry. Had he been released closer to the start of free agency, it’s believed he’d have been able to sign a multi-year deal in the range of $10 million a year.

Even though Bradberry’s release frees up some much-needed cap space, Duggan still thinks the Giants will have to restructure DL Leonard Williams this year.

this year. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to an AFC scout who thinks Giants first-round DE Kayvon Thibodeaux will do just fine in New York: “I think it will be good for him. He has a lot of business stuff going on, so that’s a dream scenario for him. Personality-wise, a good fit. … Some people want guys who are all ball and care about nothing else, I guess. That’s probably not him. But that doesn’t mean he won’t work hard. I wouldn’t worry about him off the field.”

will do just fine in New York: “I think it will be good for him. He has a lot of business stuff going on, so that’s a dream scenario for him. Personality-wise, a good fit. … Some people want guys who are all ball and care about nothing else, I guess. That’s probably not him. But that doesn’t mean he won’t work hard. I wouldn’t worry about him off the field.” Neil Stratton reports the Giants are hiring former Bears area scout Scott Hamel to an undisclosed role.