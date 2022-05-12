NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QBs Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell will all get their opportunities to contribute, per OC Scott Turner, although it would be a huge shock if Wentz isn’t the starter given what Washington gave up to trade for him. He added what they do with those opportunities will determine their usage moving forward.

“Normally, in training camp you’re repping three groups, so Carson, Taylor, and Sam will each have their own groups. Based on how guys do, they may get an opportunity with another group,” he said via Hogshaven.com. “We like Sam a lot. We had him graded high. We’re really surprised he dropped to where he did. We were happy to get him. But, he’s a young guy. He only spent 3 years in college. He’s only 21. So, this is an opportunity for him to come in and learn how to play behind two QBs that have played a significant amount of time in the NFL. However he does, that will dictate where it goes. He’ll get opportunities. How you do with those opportunities dictates the next opportunity that you get.“

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Commanders also put in a claim on OL Wes Martin when he was waived by the Giants. The Jaguars had the higher priority, though.

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is heading into 2022 with a chip on his shoulder, after he failed to produce as he hoped he would in 2021.

“I’m taking this year a little personal,” Sanders said, via Lehigh Valley Live. “The type of year I had last year, I was nowhere near satisfied with how I played or my availability. All that stuff means a lot to me. Being a top guy in the running back room, I have to hold the standard and keep going with that standard, and that’s being healthy and being able to produce.”

Sanders expanded on what he did wrong in 2021 and what he hopes to improve on in the coming season.

“I didn’t catch the ball as well as I should have, and I made the wrong reads sometimes,” Sanders said. “I’m just trying to be a better player overall and be more consistent. All I want to do is be consistent with my health and play.”

Sanders isn’t worried about the fact that he’s playing on the last year of his rookie deal, and said that he’s letting the contract situation work itself out.

“The contract is there, but no, I don’t go into the season thinking about that,” Sanders said. “I have to let that take care of itself and let my playing take care of it and know that whatever happens, happens. I just have to focus on the season.”

Giants

Former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora says that first-round DE Kayvon Thibodeaux reminds him more of himself than other former New York pass-rushers.

“He wouldn’t be anything like JPP, he doesn’t remind me of Kiwi, doesn’t remind me of Tuck, doesn’t remind me of Strahan, actually,’’ Umenyiora told the New York Post. “Yeah, you’re right, he’s more like myself. I like him as a player for sure. Very dynamic football player. He’s strong against the run, which for a college pass rusher of his caliber, you don’t really see that. Strong, quick first step, good bend around the edge, good pass-rush moves, good speed, good motor. The way he plays, the way he rushes the passer I think you would say he has a very similar game and a very similar skill set to what I did, for sure. I like him as a player, I do.”

The Giants announced several additions to the personnel department, some of which have already been reported. A new addition is Dolphins assistant director of pro scouting Chris Rosetti, who will join New York as the director of pro scouting.