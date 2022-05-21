NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

“I feel real comfortable [in that position],” Holcomb said. “I was calling the defense all last year. I had a little bit of that responsibility the year before. I feel like I’ve grown a lot in terms of being comfortable in those situations.”

Eagles

Eagles S Marcus Epps is excited about the team’s signing of CB James Bradberry and thinks he’ll provide a boost to their defense.

“It’s huge,” Epps said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “Anytime we can add a player like that, it’ll boost any team. He’s a really good player. Been proving he’s a good player in this league for a while, so I’m really excited to meet him and I’m really excited to work with him.”

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox believes the team had a strong draft class and put together a “highly competitive group” this offseason.

“I think it’s a pretty good draft class and the guys they brought in as free agents,” Maddox said. “It’s a highly competitive group and I can’t wait to see how it goes, going into camp and OTAs. All these players are able to compete. You bring players in to compete and that’s a good thing because it pushes everyone to get better.”

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards reiterated that Philadelphia has added “really big pieces” to the team and is now focused on finding everyone’s roles.

“It’s awesome,” Edwards said. “We’re just adding really big pieces to this. Now, it’s just about everyone kind of finding their role, fitting in and also making sure that we’re focusing on the details and one day at a time because I think we’ve got all these good players and guys who play really good football but you gotta come in and put it all together in a way we want it to look. I think that’s exciting.”

Giants

Indiana LB Micah McFadden was considered a day two draft pick but slid down to the fifth round and was selected by the Giants. He was still excited about his selection and believes he now has even more to prove, citing his football background as motivation

“I think it just puts a chip on your shoulder,” McFadden said, via GiantsWire.com. “You know, you want to get better and you want to, everybody wants to play, and kind of being overlooked like that, it makes you want to play even more and it makes you go harder. I didn’t play in high school till my junior year, and you know, was kind of overlooked at an early age, but yeah, definitely. I played football every year since I was six. I just wasn’t good at it. I’d say once I got to varsity, just the coaches kind of made it simpler for me, and I played pretty much like an edge rusher my junior year, and that just enabled me to kind of run around and hit people and just play fast. So that’s kind of what changed.”