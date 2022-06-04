NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commandes DB Bobby McCain offered praise for LB Cole Holcomb, who is already entering his fourth season as a starter in Washington.

“Fifty-five is a dog, man,” McCain said per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “He’s a real dog, one of the best linebackers I’ve played with, and over the years, I’ve played with some really good ones. He’s really smart, he can get guys lined up, he gets guys corrected, and he’s a real dog out there.”

Eagles

The Eagles announced the following titles for members of their staff: Jeff Scott as Director of Football Operations, Dave Caldwell as Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager, Alan Wolking as Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Myers as Assistant Director of College Scouting, and Matt Holland as Senior College/Pro Scout. (Aaron Wilson)

as Director of Football Operations, as Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager, as Director of Player Personnel, as Assistant Director of College Scouting, and as Senior College/Pro Scout. (Aaron Wilson) The team also announced Jon Ferrari as Assistant General Manager, Alec Halaby as Assistant General Manager, Bryce Johnston as Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning, Connor Barwin as Director of Player Development, and James Gilman as Director of Football Analytics. (Wilson)

Giants

Giants G Mark Glowinski is more than happy to be joined on the offensive line by first-round pick T Evan Neal out of Alabama.

“Just dominant,” Glowinski said of Neal, via GiantsWire.com. “As long as he gets his hands on guys, that’s the end of the story. So just making sure that we put him in the right place; make sure that he is doing the right things. He has come along drastically every day, learning more and more.”

Glowinski will now block for RB Saquon Barkley and was asked to compare him to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

“Similar physicality. They’re both big, strong guys,” Glowinski answered. “Very explosive. You can tell they kind of have a similar build, but you know Saquon still has the bigger quads and stuff like that. They’re both very smart. They want to be the best that they can be. They would have similar tendencies to want to know exactly what we’re doing so that they can pick up stuff in the pass. Especially the way that this offense is going to be run, that would be very important.”

In Giants HC Brian Daboll’s new offense, Glowinski will be a veteran who is expected to help everyone learn the scheme.

“I love that we were able to bring in guys from previous schemes and to show us the way of how the offense is supposed to be ran, but we brought in guys that are feisty, hungry guys that want to win and want to play hard,” Glowinski said. “We’re doing our best to learn one another, compete with one another, gel as much as we can, spend as much time as we can, in the lunch, breakfast room and everything. We just want to understand one another, but we have young talent, and we also have older guys that we’ve come across one another in the past, so we understand those guys.”