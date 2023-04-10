NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports the Commanders have had a top 30 visit with Tulane LB Dorian Williams.
- Standig notes the Commanders will still need to make some moves to create cap space and the most likely cut candidates are G Andrew Norwell and C Chase Roullier, especially if Washington drafts an offensive lineman or two.
- Commanders TE Logan Thomas has been speculated as a potential cap cut but Standig points out the team has bee complimentary of him and seems to view him as a piece of the offense moving forward in 2023.
- Another way to create cap space for Washington, per Standig, would be an extension or restructure for CB Kyle Fuller.
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice looks ahead to the Eagles’ pending free agents in 2024, where they should be far less busy than they were this offseason.
- The biggest names on Kempski’s list are C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox and DE Brandon Graham, who are all at the point in their careers where they’re going year-to-year.
- Kempski adds Eagles OL Jack Driscoll is likely someone the team would like to re-sign but it’s quite possible he gets more money and a bigger role to start elsewhere, like OT Andre Dillard did this offseason.
- Some other notable free agents are No. 3 WR Quez Watkins and DE Derek Barnett but Kempski points out they’re not even locks to make the team this season. Barnett could be cut once he’s able to pass a physical after missing the entire 2022 season.
- Watkins is scheduled to make $2.7 million after earning a proven performance escalator. However, the sum isn’t guaranteed and the Eagles could look to cut him or ask him to take a pay cut if they don’t think he’s worth it.
- The Eagles added a slew of players on one-year deals in free agency, including QB Marcus Mariota, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Greedy Williams, S Terrell Edmunds, and more. Kempsi says their play in 2023 will likely determine whether the Eagles want to or can bring them back.
- Ball State S Jaquan Amos will take a visit with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s from the area, so it will likely count as a local visit. (Gus Martin)
Giants
- Connor Hughes reports that Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. called the Jets and gave them a chance to match Baltimore’s offer, yet they declined as they never wanted to pay that much for him. Hughes also reports that the Giants were interested yet the price was too high for them as well.
- According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz had a coached workout and dinner with the Giants.
- Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren has visited with the Giants, Jaguars, and Titans. He also has multiple top-30 visits still scheduled. (Matt Miller)
