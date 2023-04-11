NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Per Tom Pelissero, Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is visiting the Colts and also has a visit with the Commanders.
- Ben Standig reports Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg is scheduled for a top 30 visit with the Commanders.
- Utah State WR Brian Cobbs is scheduled to attend the Commanders’ local prospect workout day on April 11, per Aaron Wilson.
- Aaron Wilson reports Michigan TE Joel Honigford will attend the Lions’ local pro day after private workouts with the Commanders and Saints.
- Wilson reports that Illinois RB Chase Brown is visiting with the Commanders.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Virginia DB Anthony Johnson will attend the Commanders’ local pro day.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Butler WR Tyler Adams worked out for the Colts at their local pro day.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions.
- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Commanders during the pre-draft process. (Ryan Fowler)
- Illinois DB Quan Martin will take a top 30 visit with the Commanders. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Michigan CB D.J. Turner has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Shepherd RB Ronnie Brown will take an official visit with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Bo Wulf doubts Texas RB Bijan Robinson is a serious option for the Eagles given where they’ll be picking in the first round.
- Wulf thinks there’s a better chance the Eagles end up with Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at the end of the first or in a trade back into the second round.
- Other prospects Philadelphia might be interested in, per Wulf, include UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears, and Texas RB Roschon Johnson.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.
Giants
- According to Ryan Fowler, Florida LB Ventrell Miller has met with the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. He has also had virtual meetings with the Giants and Ravens, as well as a scheduled visit with the Jaguars.
- According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz is scheduled for a private meeting and workout with the Giants.
- Per Albert Breer, the Giants hosted Iowa State OLB Will McDonald and Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu on Monday and are hosting TCU RB Kendre Miller and Clemson DL Bryan Bresee on Tuesday.
