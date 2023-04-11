NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

  • The Athletic’s Bo Wulf doubts Texas RB Bijan Robinson is a serious option for the Eagles given where they’ll be picking in the first round. 
  • Wulf thinks there’s a better chance the Eagles end up with Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at the end of the first or in a trade back into the second round. 
  • Other prospects Philadelphia might be interested in, per Wulf, include UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears, and Texas RB Roschon Johnson.
  • Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.

Giants

  • According to Ryan Fowler, Florida LB Ventrell Miller has met with the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. He has also had virtual meetings with the Giants and Ravens, as well as a scheduled visit with the Jaguars.
  • According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz is scheduled for a private meeting and workout with the Giants.
  • Per Albert Breer, the Giants hosted Iowa State OLB Will McDonald and Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu on Monday and are hosting TCU RB Kendre Miller and Clemson DL Bryan Bresee on Tuesday.

