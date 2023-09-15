NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When asked about calling plays in Week 1, Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy responded things went well and he’s always been comfortable with play-calling duties: “It was good. Obviously, I’ve been doing this for a number of years. I don’t think anybody ever thought I called plays, but I have called plays (laughs). So it was good.” per Nicki Jhabvala.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni doesn’t plan on changing how they use Jalen Hurts after the organization signed him to a five-year, $255 million extension.

“We’ll always think about protecting him first, but we didn’t pay him more to do less,” said Sirianni, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown admits he’d like to see Hurts slide more often.

“He’s a competitor, he’s going to try and go get it, and I can’t fault him for that,” Brown said. “But as a wide receiver, as a friend, I would like for him to slide a couple more times.”

Hurts said he’s embracing his knowledge on the field, passing ability, and strength as a runner.

“Being someone knowledgeable and understanding of what’s going on — on the field — being able to make those throws and being able to cause problems on the ground as well, those are the three areas as a quarterback I’m embracing, and that I want to continue to excel at,” Hurts said.

Giants

Giants RG Mark Glowinski was critical of their offensive line’s performance in Week 1 against the Cowboys after giving up seven sacks.

“It was very disappointing. All I can do is move on from that and be better,” Glowinski said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Giants RT Evan Neal admits their offensive line failed on execution.

“We definitely didn’t shoulder our responsibility. Definitely didn’t go out and play our best game. Definitely didn’t go out there and execute,” Neal said. “That was the result.”