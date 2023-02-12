NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Saquan Barkley

Commanders

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if there was a chance he would have returned to the Saints this season and unexpectedly spoke about the Washington Commanders organization.

“Everyone’s waiting to see what happens in Washington,” Payton told Adam Schein. “And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game saying, ‘Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?’ And so there were a lot of different things at play. That’s a place that’s had a great tradition. Like, when I came into the league, Adam, my first two years were in Philly. My next four years were New York Giants. And then my next three were the Cowboys. My whole entire NFL career prior to New Orleans was NFC East. And what happened to that program?”

“Listen, that place, my uncle loved the Washington franchise,” Payton added. “Last year, we go there to play and pregame I’m looking up in the crowd. A third of the fans are Saints fans. And I’m like, what happened to this place? That was one of the six pillars. . . . That was a special place. So it’ll come back.”

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy could still return to Kansas City next season but is also in the mix for jobs in the same role with the Commanders and Ravens.

Jeremy Fowler mentions that the Commanders are likely to part ways with QB Carson Wentz this offseason after HC Ron Rivera mentioned that QB Sam Howell is likely to enter the offseason as their QB1.

The agent for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy told Pro Football Talk his client will have multiple options this coming week, including staying in Kansas City, taking the offensive coordinator job with either the Commanders or Ravens, or potentially even joining the Cardinals as an OC for the new head coach.

Eagles

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis is a candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' injured shoulder just needs rest to get back to 100 percent this offseason and he will still be impacted by the injury in the Super Bowl. (Rapoport)

Giants

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that the Giants may look to get a long-term deal done with RB Saquon Barkley rather than franchising him, as there is a chance Barkley would be insulted by the idea of playing next season at the price of the franchise tag.

rather than franchising him, as there is a chance Barkley would be insulted by the idea of playing next season at the price of the franchise tag. Fowler adds that Barkley and the other top running backs of free agency could wind up commanding salaries of more than $12 million per season.

According to Fowler, the parties made headway dating back to the regular season last year on a long-term deal above the franchise tag figure.