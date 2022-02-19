NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that The NFL has engaged Mary Jo White to conduct the league’s investigation into the allegations against Washington Commanders’ owner Daniel Snyder.

Jo White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former SEC chair. She previously conducted the NFL's investigation into allegations against former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who sold the organization after inappropriate workplace comments including sexually suggestive behavior and racial slurs. (Mark Maske)

Maske adds that Jo White's findings will be made public at the conclusion of her investigation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also determine any further actions.

Eagles

Should the Eagles look to trade WR Jalen Reagor this offseason, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice thinks Jaguars DE K’Lavon Chaisson would be a suitable exchange given Philadelphia needs an edge rusher and Jacksonville needs depth at receiver.

Kempski mentions that Chaisson was drafted by former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell, who is now a personnel executive for the Eagles.

Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice writes that while he thinks the Eagles would be open to re-signing CB Steven Nelson, it's likely he will hit the open market and end up with a new team this offseason.

The Eagles need to find a strong slot receiver this offseason unless they plan to focus on a wide receiver in the draft, according to Mike Kaye, who would like to see the team sign a slot in free agency and add a receiver in the first three rounds of the draft.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones appears to have the support of the franchise heading into 2022, yet he is still willing to take the blame for the way things have gone at this point in his career.

“I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play and I take that very seriously. I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point,” Jones said, via GiantsWire.com. “That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games. I think that’s my focus — to improve every day. Right now, we’re in an offseason stage where you’re kind of on your own to do that and to go about that. So that’s what I am focused on.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants have hired Angela Baker as offensive quality control/minority coaching fellow.