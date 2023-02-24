NFC Notes: Commanders, Eric Bieniemy, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s not focused on becoming a head coach right now, he’s focused on the task ahead of him in Washington.

“Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process,” Bieniemy said, via ESPN. “What I’m focused on is being the best coach today; everything else will take care of itself. I live in the moment. Right now my feet are planted here.”

Bieniemy isn’t prepared to talk about head coaching openings until next offseason.

“It hasn’t happened. It’s not anything that’s going to impact me moving forward,” Bieniemy said. “All that stuff about being the head coach, we can talk about that next year sometime. I’m focused on the job at hand.”

Bieniemy said he chose Washington due to the talent they have offensively and he’s excited to get to work with them.

“Look at all the talent,” Bieniemy said. “I’m excited about this opportunity. I have no doubt about what they’re building here. I have never backed down from a challenge.”

Rivera said he knows where Bieniemy’s at because it took him a while to get his opportunity to become a head coach in the NFL.

“I can empathize because I went through the same thing,” Rivera said. “I interviewed eight, nine times before I got my opportunity. I know it’s the same thing for him. Eventually he’s going to get that opportunity.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is excited about the new offense’s potential to create explosive plays.

“That’s the biggest thing we want in this offense is to be explosive, to be aggressive and to be complementary but also have an identity,” McLaurin said. “He brings the competitiveness. He brings the championship caliber. I’m excited to get to work with him.”

After Bieniemy won another championship in Kansas City, he knew that it was time to move on and accept another challenge so he can reach his ultimate goal.

“We’ve had a great deal of success. I was blessed and fortunate to have that opportunity and share that space with some amazing people,” Bieniemy said. “But one thing in this profession, you learn that comfort is the enemy of progress. So, when it’s all said and done with, I don’t like being comfortable. I’m about accepting challenges and moving forward. This presents a challenge to me.”

Giants

The Giants didn’t lose OC Mike Kafka to a head coaching job this offseason but the amount of interest he received this cycle suggests there’s a good chance he gets a job next year, per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

to a head coaching job this offseason but the amount of interest he received this cycle suggests there’s a good chance he gets a job next year, per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. He adds all signs point to Giants QB coach Shea Tierney being the next man up to replace Kafka at offensive coordinator.

being the next man up to replace Kafka at offensive coordinator. Duggan mentions Giants HC Brian Daboll hired his son, Christian Daboll , in an entry-level quality control role on offense. He was previously a student assistant at Penn State.

hired his son, , in an entry-level quality control role on offense. He was previously a student assistant at Penn State. Despite Eagles CB James Bradberry leaving the door open to signing back with the Giants, Duggan says not to expect that outcome in free agency.