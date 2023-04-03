NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Panthers

Commanders

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, there’s a good level of confidence that the owners will vote at the May meetings to approve a sale of the Commanders, likely to billionaire Josh Harris.

Giants

Giants owner John Mara said they have “a lot of confidence” in QB Daniel Jones and thinks the quarterback has even more potential with “the right pieces around him.”

“We have a lot of confidence in Daniel and just to see his work ethic and his commitment get rewarded like that was a pretty cool thing,” Mara said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “As I said yesterday to the media, I think there’s no limit as to how high he can climb if we put the right pieces around him. He has the type of makeup and personality and mentality and work ethic to be a very successful quarterback in this league.”

Giants CB Amani Oruwariye ‘s one-year deal includes a salary of $1.08 million and a $52,500 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s one-year deal includes a salary of $1.08 million and a $52,500 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson. The Giants will host TCU RB Kendre Miller for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson) Princeton WR Andre Iosivas has an invite to the Giants’ local pro day. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

The Bears knew early on they would be auctioning off the No. 1 pick, and Bears GM Ryan Poles quickly decided the most appealing return would be a combination of picks and players. So when the Panthers called — becoming the first team to do so — they found out quickly they couldn’t get to the top with just picks. They ended up sending WR D.J. Moore after the Bears identified him, DE Brian Burns, and DT Derrick Brown as players they were interested in.

“We couldn’t get there with just picks,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said via The Athletic. “So we argued that D.J. was worth a 1, plus somebody else. We both agreed how valuable he would be for a young quarterback, to give him a proper evaluation.”

“There were certain players that we never really wanted to trade,” Fitterer continued. “It’s so hard to replace a Derrick Brown or Brian Burns, a pass rusher (and) an interior, dominant young player on a (first) contract. D.J., we didn’t want to move either. But it’s a little bit easier to replace a receiver than it is a pass rusher or a three-tech.”

The Athletic reported the two sides also discussed what would effectively have been a three-team trade, with the Texans moving up to No. 1 and the Panthers coming up to No. 2. However, the Texans didn’t commit and Chicago pulled the trigger on Carolina’s offer.

NBC Sports’ Peter King talked to Panthers HC Frank Reich who told him that height isn’t a major deal in how he evaluates quarterbacks and wouldn’t disqualify Alabama QB Bryce Young . King adds he’s heard there are a lot of influential voices in the building who favor Young as the choice for the top pick.

who told him that height isn’t a major deal in how he evaluates quarterbacks and wouldn’t disqualify Alabama QB . King adds he’s heard there are a lot of influential voices in the building who favor Young as the choice for the top pick. However, King talked to another longtime friend of Reich’s who said that although Reich hasn’t told him anything, he’d be surprised if Young was Reich’s preferred option over Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud .

. King notes Reich isn’t one to overrule opinions and instead looks to build consensus, so if a majority of Panthers decision-makers like Young over Stroud, Reich would get behind the pick.

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida QB Anthony Richardson has multiple visits scheduled including one with the Panthers.