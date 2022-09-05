NFC Notes: Commanders, Jason Peters, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders S Kamren Curl suffered a thumb injury that required surgery. (Ben Standig)

Commanders TE Logan Thomas says his knee feels good but the team is yet to make a decision about him playing in Week 1. (Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is hoping first-round OL Tyler Smith is ready to step up and protect him well in what will be his first NFL game and his first career start at left tackle.

“When you hang around Tyler, you see the competitor, the fighter. You see the football player — the grit,” Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I expect him to be prepared. I was in his position [six] years ago. If there’s anyone who is supporting the next man up and is about that mentality, it’s me. I’m here to support him and give him the most confidence that he needs.”

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Cowboys want to get LT Jason Peters up to speed on the practice squad before bringing him onto the active roster, as he didn’t have the benefit of playing in the preseason.

Peters playing at 40 years old: "Just trying to set the bar for the up and coming youth. If you love the game and want to keep playing I'm showing them you can do it. Instead of letting the league run you out I'm a living testimony of you can just keep going like me and Tom. We setting the bar." (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the team signing Peters: “This is about adding depth. Would love to finish his career here.” (Watkins)

McCarthy on Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb playing at every receiver position: "We fully anticipate him to be targeted as far as double teams and things like that. He's the guy…Our job is to make sure he gets the opportunities to perform." (Michael Gehlken)