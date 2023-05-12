NFC Notes: Commanders, Sale Agreement, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Prior to the Washington Commanders reaching a purchase agreement with 76ers owner Josh Harris, a person close to the Harris group explained the sale price is expected to be north of $6 billion, which would set a new NFL record, and there are a number of other unique aspects to this particular sale that are taking extra time to sort through. For instance, Harris has 17 partners helping finance his bid while the NFL limit is 25. The league is also making an exception on the debt rules for Harris, who is borrowing against some of the other professional teams he owns and is even getting a $200 million loan from Snyder to close the sale.

“I still believe it will get approval,” a person close to Harris said via the Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan. “It’s dragging through the NFL because they’ve never had to evaluate this type of bid. The NFL’s choice is getting Dan out (versus) working through Josh’s complexity. I think they’ll find a way, but no guarantees.”

Cowboys

Seth Walder reports the Cowboys parted ways with former Director of Football Research Tom Robinson.

Giants

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Giants DT Dexter Lawrence ‘s new four-year, $90 million extension includes a $22 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.253 million, $16 million, $15.5 million, $18.5 million, and $18 million.

‘s new four-year, $90 million extension includes a $22 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2.253 million, $16 million, $15.5 million, $18.5 million, and $18 million. His salaries in 2023 and 2024 are fully guaranteed; $6.247 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in 2025; and $3.247 million of his 2026 salary is guaranteed for injury.

Lawrence also has up to $1 million annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $500,000 annual workout bonus in 2024-2027.